Highlands County saw 522 new cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period ending Aug. 5, according to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly COVID update released Friday evening. That’s a significant increase from the 314 cases reported by FDOH a week ago.
Highlands County had 64 new hospital admissions the past seven days, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Vaccines in the county were up significantly, as FDOH shows 1,077 people being vaccinated during the week. Last week, 712 people received the vaccine. The county has had 51,700 people vaccinated, which is 55% of the population age 12 and older.
The county’s positivity rate for the week was 21.9%, up from the 18.3% of a week ago.
Highlands County has now seen a total of 9,986 resident cases, which is nearly 10% of the county’s population.
The state reported 134,506 new resident cases for the week, an average of 19,215 per day, making it the worst seven-day average Florida has seen since the beginning of the pandemic. Florida has now seen a total of 2,725,450 resident cases.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting Florida with 22,783 new cases on Thursday, which is an all-time high for a single day. It is the third time since July 30 the state has had more than 20,000 cases in a day.
The state reported 175 deaths during the week of July 30-Aug. 5, although the total of 39,695 resident deaths is 616 more than FDOH reported a week ago. The remaining 441 deaths were ones which occurred earlier but were classified as a COVID-19 death during the week.
The state’s positivity rate was 18.9% for the week and the CDC moved Glades County from having a “Substantial Level of Community Transmission” to having a “High Level of Community Transmission,” meaning all 67 counties in the state have the CDC’s worst rating.
Vaccination rates in the state were pretty consistent from a week ago, with 380,576 people vaccinated, down slightly from the 386,968 vaccinated the previous week.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services was showing Florida as having 13,747 hospitalized with COVID on Saturday, which is also an all-time high. All hospital beds in the state are 83.95% full, with COVID-19 cases accounting for 24.16% of those.
There are 2,753 COVID patients in ICU beds, which accounts for 43.27% of the 5,868 ICU beds being used in the state. Overall, 89.53% of ICU beds in the state are in use.
“COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida have doubled in the last two weeks, with younger healthier individuals getting COVID-19 and being hospitalized,” said President and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association Mary C. Mayhew. “Of the more than 10.5 million fully vaccinated Floridians, approximately 0.019% are currently in our hospitals being treated for COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccination is clearly a lifesaver.”
Johns Hopkins is reporting the United States with a seven-day average of 107,143 new cases per day, which is a far cry from the 11,479 case average of June 19. Deaths have gone from an average of 270 per day two weeks ago to 497 per day.
Vaccination rates in the U.S. have climbed slightly, with the country having given a total of 350 million doses and the current seven-day average is 694,138 vaccines per day, up from 652,085 a week ago, according to Bloomberg.
The U.S. has seen a total of 35.7 million cases and had 616,547 deaths.
Globally, the vaccine rate has held pretty steady, with roughly 42.7 million doses per day given. There have been 4.37 billion doses give throughout 180 countries, which covers 28.5% of the world’s population.
John Hopkins is reporting 202 million cases worldwide, with 4.28 million deaths.