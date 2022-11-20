Florida’s COVID-19 numbers have remained fairly consistent over the past two months, with the Florida Department of Health reporting 11,632 new cases for the seven-day period of Nov. 11-17 with the release of its Friday night update. The past eight weeks have seen a low of 9,928 new cases and a high of 12,370 cases.
The state’s positivity rate of 8% is the highest seen in the past eight weeks, while the 44,165 vaccinations given are the lowest amount in the past 10 weeks. The vast majority of vaccines given now are booster shots, with 37,619 of the shots given booster doses. There were 3,698 first doses given and 2,848 shots given to complete a series.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there were 1,389 hospitalized with COVID in the state, which is an increase of 88 from a week ago. ICU cases were at 130, which is up 29 compared to last week.
The state has now seen a total of 7.19 million cases and had 82,875 deaths.
Highlands County reported 72 new cases for Nov. 11-17 and its positivity rate of 9.5% was a little higher than the state average. The county has had a total of 29,424 cases.
Highlands County’s rate of 67.2 new cases per 100,000 people was higher than the state average of 52.1 and was third-highest in the state. Miami-Dade County and Calhoun County were the only two counties to have a higher rate.
Vaccinations remained low in the county with 12 given during the week. The county has vaccinated 65,513 people in all.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 764 deaths, which is an increase of one from last week.
Numbers in the United States have also been pretty consistent, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 280,711 new cases for the seven-day period of Nov. 10-16. That’s slightly less than the previous week, but a bit higher than the four preceding weeks. The U.S. has now seen a total of 98.17 million cases.
CDC reported there were 2,222 deaths in the country for the week, which is the fewest amount in any week since June. The U.S. has now seen a total of 1.07 million COVID deaths.
There were 27,687 hospitalized with COVID in the U.S., which accounts for 3.94% of all hospitalizations. The country has 2,787 in ICU, which accounts for 4.44% of ICU cases in the U.S.
Globally, there have been a total of 637.82 million cases and 6.62 million deaths, with 10.3 million cases and 41,170 deaths occurring in the last 28 days, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The four-week global numbers were both lower than were seen a week ago.
There have 12.86 billion vaccine doses given globally, with 41.95 million given in the past four weeks.