Florida’s COVID-19 numbers have remained fairly consistent over the past two months, with the Florida Department of Health reporting 11,632 new cases for the seven-day period of Nov. 11-17 with the release of its Friday night update. The past eight weeks have seen a low of 9,928 new cases and a high of 12,370 cases.

The state’s positivity rate of 8% is the highest seen in the past eight weeks, while the 44,165 vaccinations given are the lowest amount in the past 10 weeks. The vast majority of vaccines given now are booster shots, with 37,619 of the shots given booster doses. There were 3,698 first doses given and 2,848 shots given to complete a series.

