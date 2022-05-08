Fueled by a sharp increase in the large counties, Florida reported 32,981 new COVID-19 cases for the seven-day period of April 29 to May 5, according to Friday’s update provided by the Florida Department of Health. That is the most cases seen in any week since February. More than one-quarter of the new cases occurred in Miami-Dade County, which reported 8,930 new cases.
Highlands County saw 91 new cases for the week, after having 63 new cases the previous week. Highlands County has seen a total of 24,304 cases.
Highlands County was better than the state average in terms of new cases per 100,000 people, with 86.6 new cases compared to a state average of 150.1. Miami-Dade had the highest number of cases per 100,000 with 306. Broward County saw 211.7, while Palm Beach County saw 167.9 and Orange County reported 159.7.
The state’s positivity rate was at 9.0%, which is also the highest number seen since February, while vaccinations dropped for a fourth consecutive week. The state has now vaccinated 15,467,896 people after reporting 58,310 vaccines given during the week. The majority of those shots were boosters, with 45,822 people receiving a third or fourth shot.
Florida’s death toll climbed to 74,060, which is an increase of 230 over the past two weeks. Senior citizens 65 and older have seen 55,805 deaths, while those under the age of 16 have seen 43 deaths. There have been 41,399 deaths in males, 32,657 deaths in females and four are classified as unknown.
The New York Times is reporting Highlands County with 685 deaths, which is one more than last week.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting 1,303 COVID hospitalizations in the state as of Saturday afternoon, which is an increase of 98 from a week ago. ICU cases remained at 103.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting the U.S. with an average of 67,263 new cases per day, which is an increase of 11,000 cases per day from a week ago. The seven-day average for COVID deaths is 341 per day, which is consistent with numbers seen the past few weeks.
The U.S. has seen a total of 81.57 million cases and had 994,511 deaths, according to CDC.
Bloomberg is reporting the U.S. with giving 74,533 vaccines per day over the last seven days. The U.S. has now given 578 million vaccine doses.
Globally, there were an average of 10.4 million doses per day given over the last week. More than 11.6 billion doses in total have been administered.
Johns Hopkins is reporting there have been a total of 516.9 million cases and 6.25 million deaths.