SEBRING — Highlands County had another jump in COVID-19 cases, with 59 new cases reported on Saturday by the Florida Department of Health, and another death from the virus, for a total of 189.
The bad news follows two other deaths reported on Friday and some good news of a downward trend on Friday. The daily case number more than doubled Saturday, making for a total of 4,553, with one new non-resident case for a total of 41, and all others being Florida residents.
Highlands County’s median age for infection is 52, above the state’s week- long median age of 40.
The ages with the highest percentages of local cases were ages 55-64 and 65-74, with the 45-54, 25-34 and 75-84 age groups close behind. All together, the 55-84 age demographic accounts for 54.6% of local cases, according to the Health Department. The 25-34 age group accounted for 568 of the local cases, or 12.5% of all cases.
Although the Health Department had updated its online dashboard, more detailed reports about numbers of infections and deaths in long-term care facilities, testing and positivity rates for the county and the number of counties with triple and quadruple-digit case increases, were not available as of press time Saturday.
The Agency for HealthCare Administration (AHCA) stated on Saturday that out of 269 hospital beds in Highlands County, 240 were occupied, leaving 29 empty beds or just 10.78% available. Out of the county’s 27 intensive care beds, 10 were available, or 37%. The county has no pediatric ICU beds.
Saturday saw Florida add another 11,682 new cases for a total of 1,193,165 infections, and 74 more deaths, two of them non-residents, for a total of 20,473 deaths from the coronavirus.
The entire state of Florida is considered to be in “epidemic” status by the COVID-19 trend map at arcgis.com, except for Flagler County, which is one less on the severity scale as “spreading.” Highlands, under “epidemic” status, was listed Saturday with approximately 818 active cases out of 4,494 — Friday’s total — which equates to 779 cases per 100,000 persons based on the 2019 estimated population of 105,069.
The county has seen 189 COVID-19 deaths — 4.16% of all cases — and there have been 545 cases confirmed in the last two weeks.
Statewide, 137,515 COVID tests were processed. That, with the new cases, gave Florida a daily positivity rate of 8.33%, down slightly from Friday’s rate of 8.74%.
FDOH reported 59,851 hospitalizations in total. AHCA showed 4,974 adults and 395 children hospitalized on Saturday afternoon, a total of 5,369. Out of 6,093 adult beds, AHCA showed 1,119 available, or 18.37%. Out of 661 pediatric beds, 266 were available or 40.24%.
Florida is ninth in the number of new deaths, but second in the number of new cases.
California and Texas, both populous states, continue to lead the nation in total coronavirus cases. California had 1,764,374 total cases on Saturday, with 278,671 new cases in the last seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Texas had, as of Saturday, a total of 1,555,981, with 248,103 new cases in the last seven days.
California, Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Rhode Island have had high average daily case number increases, per 100,000 people, for the last seven days, the CDC reports.
Still, Florida is third behind California and Texas for the number of total cases, and forth behind New York, Texas and California for total deaths. Florida has had 55,554 total cases per 1 million people, or 26th in the nation, and 954 deaths per 1 million, or 20th in the nation.
The United States has now 17.56 million cases and 314,806 deaths — up 2,282 from Friday — according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center at coronavirus.jhu.edu.
Nationally, the COVID Tracing Project reported in it’s Friday night reports that the nation had 113,955 hospitalized with the virus, with 21,745 in intensive care units and 7,786 on ventilators.
Experts said the United States would really start to see the effects of Thanksgiving gatherings two to three weeks after the event and so far, they’ve been proven correct. The COVID Tracing Project’s Friday night report showed 239,246 new COVID-19 cases, down from the previous day’s report of 241,620, but still an overall increase of 9.5%.
Globally, the case count topped 76 million on Saturday with 76,029,302, up more than 595,000 from the previous day, with 10,870 more deaths for a total of 1,681,401.