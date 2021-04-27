Highlands County saw a drop in new cases of COVID-19 when the daily update from the Florida Department of Health released its data. As a matter of fact, it was the first time new cases have been in the single digits in weeks with just nine cases reported. All nine new cases were from residents.
The new cases brings the total cases to 8,352. Of those cases, 8,260 were residents and 92 were non-residents. There were no new deaths reported overnight and they remained at 342. There have been 649 hospitalizations since the pandemic started. The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) showed 34 people fighting COVID-19 in the hospital as of 3:47 p.m. on Monday. Across the state, there were 3,371 hospitalizations per AHCA.
Testing fell dramatically from just under 300 tests processed on Saturday to just under 100 (98) on Sunday. The 98 tests processed had 88 negative results for a positivity rate of 10.2%. The rate is better than Sunday’s rate of 11.86% but is still too high.
Long-term care facilities have risen to 703 cases of infection. The FDOH reported 92 residents or staff from long-term care facilities have died from the virus.
Florida saw fewer cases than it has since before April 12, which is the last day available on the report with 3,371 new cases. The total cases of infection for the state were 2,212,097 as of Monday. Residents made up the majority of COVID cases at 2,170,655 and non-residents have made up 41,442 infections.
The state’s luck did not hold out with deaths as it did with new cases. There were 66 new deaths reported overnight, bringing the total deaths to 35,600. The previous day’s deaths were 37.
The state’s testing continued to fall and at the time of the report, only 49,885 were processed. There were 46,254 negative results. The positivity rate went up a tick to 7.28%.
Numbers in the United States were the best seen in some time, as states reported just 29,672 new cases on Sunday. That’s the lowest raw case count since the Labor Day holiday and the lowest non-holiday case count since June.
Not all states report on weekends, making numbers released Tuesday a better indicator of where the country is, although the new cases were 10 – 260 fewer than were seen last Monday.
The seven-day average in the U.S. is 54,942, which is down 16% from a week ago.
There were 349 deaths reported, a decrease of 48 from last week. The seven-day average of deaths is 683, which is a 5% decrease from the 719 seen a week ago.
The country’s seven-day average for positivity rate is 3.70%, which is a slight decrease from yesterday.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has seen a total of 32.1 million cases and had 572,419 deaths.
Globally, there have been 147.4 million cases and 3,113,666 deaths.