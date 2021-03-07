SEBRING — Highlands County saw more good news Saturday when the updated Florida Department of Health COVID-19 report showed a slowing infection rate.
After seeing 19 cases in Friday’s numbers and 27 the day before, Saturday’s update showed only eight new cases.
The county has now seen 7,332 total infections, with 7,259 of them residents and 73 non-residents, an adjustment of Health Department numbers down from Friday’s report of 74.
Testing dropped to 246 residents from 420 the previous day, with 238 negative results and a positivity rate of 3.25%, down from 4.52% from Friday’s report, which had also shown a drop from Thursday’s reported results.
Hospitalizations went up by two to 575. The Agency for Health Care Administration showed 27 people in the hospital with a main diagnosis of COVID-19, down from 32 the previous day, and an Intensive-care bed census of 22 adults in the hospital out of 28 available adult ICU beds.
Long-term care facility cases remained at 657 and corrections facilities cases stayed at 119. However, the county’s daily median age for infections had dropped to 40, with the county’s overall median age at 52.
FDOH reports as of noon from March 5 to March 6 shows 16,301 people vaccinated in Highlands County, of which 5,729 had received both doses of the Moderna vaccine.
With a lag time in reporting, the number could be considerably higher, and not all shots recorded in Highlands County are from the Highlands County Board of County Commission Point of Distribution (POD) in the former JCPenney in Lakeshore Mall.
Pharmacies, hospitals, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and others locations are giving the vaccine.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that as many as 703 Publix Supermarkets, 119 Walmart/Sam’s Club stores and 43 Winn-Dixie supermarkets around the state now administer the vaccine at their in-store pharmacies, as do many Walgreens and CVS pharmacy locations.
Meanwhile, the Highlands County Board of County Commission wants volunteers over 18 years old to serve in various capacities at the county POD. DeSantis brought 3,600 shots to the POD on Thursday and promised at a press conference there to try to get more for the county. Volunteers could help handle increased crowds, paperwork and logistics involved in a push to give out more shots. Call 863-402-6858 for details on volunteering.
Statewide, Florida’s cases rose by 4,690 total — six of them non-residents — more than 1,000 less than Friday’s increase of 5,975. Infection totals are now 1,940,897, with 1,905,185 infected residents and 35,712 infected non-residents.
With the addition of another 107 deaths, Florida’s death toll has now hit 32,200, with the loss of 31,620 residents — 98 new deaths — and 580 non-residents, nine more than Friday.
Testing of Florida residents was down by more than 20,000 tests from Friday — 95,406 processed and 90,722 negative results, for a positivity rate of 4.91%, down from 5.12% on Friday, which was also less than the previous day.
Testing numbers for the nation showed more positive cases but a smaller positivity percentage. The COVID Tracking Project reported 68,787 new cases, up 3,300 from the previous day, out of 1.744 million new tests.
Deaths went up to 2,221 new deaths, up from 1,743 the day before, and hospitalizations had dropped to 42,541, down from the previous day of 44,172.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention variant report has not seen an update since Thursday. According to those numbers, Florida still leads the nation considerably with 642 cases of the U.K. variant out of 2,672 seen in the U.S.
Florida has five of the 13 reported P.1 (Brazilian) variant cases in the country and one of 68 B.1.351 (South African) variant cases. The closest state to Florida’s numbers is Michigan with 421 U.K. variant cases and none of the others.
The Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering has the United States listed with 28.93 million cases and had 523,495 deaths.
Globally, that total is 116.3 million cases and 2.584 million deaths.