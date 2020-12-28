Highlands County had a modest increase of 18 new COVID-19 cases, according to the Florida Department of Health’s Sunday report. Testing was also down, with the 204 processed tests the second-lowest number the county has seen the past two weeks.
The county has now seen 4,803 cases of COVID-19 and the death toll remained at 199.
The new cases ranged throughout all age groups, as there was one new case in the 0 to 4 age category and four new cases in the 85 and over age grouping. It was the 58th case seen in those age 4 or younger.
The county’s positivity rate for new cases for the day was 8.52%, marking the fourth straight day the county has been below the 10% threshold.
The state saw an increase of 7,391 new cases, bringing the new total to 1,271,979. There were 77 new resident deaths, raising the total to 21,212, and there was one new non-resident death, bringing that total to 302 for a combined 21,513.
It was the lowest testing day Florida has had in the last two weeks, with 65,939 tests, and the positivity rate of 9.69% is the highest seen in Florida since Dec. 14.
Vaccines given in the state have dropped off drastically the past few days. After more than 25,000 were given Wednesday, there were 9,165 given on Thursday, just 339 vaccinations on Christmas and 2,749 given on Saturday.
Highlands County has now given 403 vaccines. Miami-Dade, Broward and Orange counties have each given more than 10,000 vaccines, with Miami-Dade leading the way with 17,319.
Numbers are down throughout the country, with both testing and new cases well below the seven-day average. The COVID Tracking Project’s Sunday night report showed 1,373,305 new tests and 152,461 new cases. Testing is down nearly 400,000 from the week-long average, while the number of new cases is down 27,000 from the seven-day average. There were 1,395 new deaths, which is nearly 800 below the seven-day average.
Those nation’s numbers are going to be artificially low for several days, as not all states reported new numbers due to the Christmas holiday, while others reported incomplete data.
The California Department of Public Health reported 50,141 new cases on Sunday and 237 deaths. California has now seen 2.12 million cases and had 24,220 deaths. The state is reporting the highest number of cases per capita, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, the United States has passed the 19-million case barrier, with 19,097,377 new cases. There have been 333,007 deaths.
On the global front, there has been a total of 80,694,954 cases and 1.76 million deaths.