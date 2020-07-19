SEBRING — Highlands County added 21 positive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday’s update from the Florida Department of Health. Saturday’s positivity rate was 11.5% of the 183 tests given. That’s slightly better than the 32 cases of infection on Friday with a positivity rate of 14.5%. For perspective, a week ago, 16 cases were added and the positivity rate was 4.4% on July 11.
The total cases for the county has reached 708 people, including three non-residents, with an overall positivity rate of 5.9%. The death rate held at 15.
The overall age ranges are from 0-95 with a median age of 47. Females are the most infected with 51%, or 363 infections and males make up 341 cases, or 48% and one unknown.
There are currently 63 hospitalizations, according to hospital officials, which is two less than Friday. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration, there are 198 hospital beds in the county. AHCA’s Saturday update shows 53 of those beds, or 21.12% are available. AHCA reported an adult ICU bed census of 25 with three beds, or 10.71% available. There are no pediatric ICU beds in use shown on the report.
It was a much better day for nearby residents in DeSoto County. Just a day after seeing 28 new cases on just 107 tests, the county reported 10 new cases out of 205 tests, a positivity rate of 4.9%, the lowest in DeSoto since July 11. DeSoto has now seen 1,065 cases.
But it was bad news for our neighbors to the south in Glades County, which saw an increase of 40 cases on just 59 tests. Glades County has had 264 positive tests.
Hardee County had its second straight day with a positivity rate above 20%, as the county had an increase of 17 cases out of 65 tests. Hardee’s overall number climbed to 694 cases.
Okeechobee County added 25 new cases, but did so with 286 tests given, for a positivity rate of 8.7%, which is the second-lowest percentage in the past 10 days.
Statewide, the number of positive coronavirus has risen by 10,328 for a cumulative total of 337,569 including the more than 4,000 non-residents. An additional 90 deaths were added as of Saturday’s report for a total of 4,895 residents and an additional 107 deaths for non-Florida residents, pushing Florida past the 5,000-death marker. Seven states have seen more deaths than Florida, which has seen the third-highest amount of cases in the country.
According to the FDOH dashboard, 2,935,521 people have been tested statewide. Of those tests 337569 have been positive and 2,594,419 have been negative. The cumulative positivity rate is 11.5% and Saturday’s positivity rate was 12.71.
Nationwide, there have been 3,670,005 cases have been reported. In addition, 139,480 deaths have been reported on Saturday’s update.
Globally, 14,114,752 COVID-19 cases were reported with a death toll of 597,541 deaths are shown.
India and Mexico have seen recent outbreaks, as India had more new cases than any other country and only the United States and Brazil have seen more cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Mexico reported 736 new deaths, the highest of any country.