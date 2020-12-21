Highlands County had an increase of 16 COVID-19 cases with the release of Sunday’s numbers by the Florida Department of Health. There were an additional two deaths, bringing the county’s death toll to 191.
Highlands County’s new cases came from 152 processed tests, which yielded a 10.53% positivity rate for the day.
Highlands County has now seen a total of 4,569 cases, with 41 of those coming from non-residents. There have been 277 cases the past seven days.
Of the 16 new cases, five came from the 15 to 24 age group.
Highlands County has seen 423 hospitalizations, with 57 currently hospitalized, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.
Statewide, the numbers were down slightly, as there were 8,401 new cases reported. One reason for the decline is that testing dropped below 100,000 for the first time since Dec. 14. The other is that the state’s positivity rate dropped to 7.91%, which is the lowest seen since Dec. 6.
Florida has now seen 1,201,566 cases.
There were 97 new deaths and the combined death total of residents and non-residents is 20,861, of which 20,568 are resident deaths.
Polk County had an increase of 241 cases, which is a bit better than the county has been seeing recently. Polk has averaged 314 cases per day over the last week.
The number of new cases decreased slightly in the United States, as the COVID Tracking Project reported 201,841 new cases on its Saturday night update. New cases typically decline on the weekend and the first part of each week.
There were 2,704 new deaths and hospitalizations dipped below 114,000 at 113,929.
Things weren’t much better in California, with Sunday’s release by the California Department of Public Health showing 46,474 new cases and 161 new deaths. California has had 1,854,456 cases and 22,593 deaths. The state has seen more cases than any other states and has the third-highest death toll, behind New York and Texas.
California, New York, Texas and Florida have each averaged more than 10,000 new cases per day over the last week, with Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Ohio averaging more than 8,000 new cases per day over the last seven days.
Nationally, there have been 17,805,599 cases and 317,043 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
Globally, the case count has hit 76.7 million and there have been 1,690,658 deaths.