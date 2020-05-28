SEBRING — With the movement of more people on the roads, wrecks have increased in Highlands County, sending people to hospitals.
The wrecks included two separate collisions in Avon Park that afternoon, both on highways and city streets, and a three-car wreck at midday on U.S. 27 at State Road 70, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Marc Bashoor.
Fire Rescue reported that the U.S. 27 crash resulted in one person being transported to a local hospital and partial closure of the northbound lanes, Bashoor said.
Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the wreck that involved, at minimum, a dark blue Nissan and a white crossover/hatchback that got hit hard in the driver’s side, based on photographic data.
At 4 p.m., Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle wreck that left two heavily-damaged pickup trucks at the junction of State Road 64 and State Road 17A in Avon Park.
They transported one patient, Bashoor said.
All four directions of the intersection were blocked, but were reopened within a half hour.
At 5:30 p.m., Fire Rescue units assisted Avon Park Fire Department — Station 5 — with a wreck at West Pleasant Street and North Summit Avenue.
Firefighters called for a medevac helicopter, which landed at Avon Park Municipal Airport and took one patient to a trauma center out of county.