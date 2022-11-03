SEBRING — By a split vote, commissioners agreed to a new meeting schedule to include Thursday meetings.
On Tuesday, they voted 3-2 to amend the regular meeting schedule to move their usual Tuesday morning meetings to Thursday mornings on weeks that have Monday holidays.
Commissioners Kathy Rapp and Arlene Tuck dissented. Tuck said she thought it would be best to keep the meeting date on one day, which would be less confusing for commissioners, as well as the general public.
However, all other commissioners had expressed approval of the idea during previous meetings. Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he liked the idea of having extra time on such weeks to meet with county staff and review meeting agenda materials, which he said he would not have the day after a national holiday.
Commissioners had begun talking about the idea on Sept. 6, prompted by Commission Chris Campbell. It was the meeting after Labor Day, which, like Independence Day, creates a week where the county has a meeting the morning after a national Monday holiday.
County Attorney Sherry Sutphen advised them during a discussion in October, that if this is what they want, to vote on it as a resolution, spelling out why they want to do it. It’s a lot easier to find a resolution in the public records archives than trying to search a discussion in the text of years of meeting minutes, she said.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he liked the idea of keeping most meetings on Tuesday mornings, and only moving those meetings where it follows directly after a Monday holiday.
Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner told commissioners that 2023 has six such holidays that land on or drop in adjacent to would-be Tuesday meeting dates: New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Labor Day, Christmas Day and then News Year’s Day 2024.
Two other potential day-off holidays that could conflict with Board meeting days in 2023 are Presidents’ Day on Monday, Feb. 20, and Independence Day, which falls directly on the first Tuesday.