In this image from video, Highlands County Attorney Sherry Sutphen speaks during Tuesday’s Highlands County Board of County Commissioners meeting.

 COURTESY PHOTO/HCBCC

SEBRING — By a split vote, commissioners agreed to a new meeting schedule to include Thursday meetings.

On Tuesday, they voted 3-2 to amend the regular meeting schedule to move their usual Tuesday morning meetings to Thursday mornings on weeks that have Monday holidays.

