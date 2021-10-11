SEBRING — County commissioners have moved some funds around for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and ensured funds in the coming year for the local Florida Health Department office.
For the Sheriff’s Office, commissioners moved funds allocated to the Sheriff’s Office from their adopted Fiscal Year 2021-22 budget into the sheriff’s “cost center” accounts for various programs.
David Nitz, manager of the county’s Office of Management and Budget, said this is a standard move made each year to simply put the funds directly into the sheriff’s accounts for use by that constitutional office.
The budget amendment realigns and appropriates more than $2.2 million in budgeted funds for Law Enforcement Maintenance, for Detention and Correction-Medical and for County Jail Maintenance to provide for the School Resource Officer/Safe Schools Program, Project 21010; Environmental Law Enforcement Program, Project 21011; College Resource Deputy Program, Project 21012; Avon Park Law Enforcement Program, Project 21013, and Justice Assistance Grant Countywide for Fiscal Year 2021-22, Project 21014.
Commissioners unanimously approved the budget amendment, as well as the renewal of the contract for operation of the Highlands County Health Department, a necessary arrangement to ensure the health department has operating funds.
Highlands County Business Services Manager Tanya Cannady said the 2021-22 contract is for $256,535, which is budgeted, and another $65,000 coming from the hospital district, for a total of $321,535. It’s a $5,000 increase from the previous year.
Highlands County Health Department is now a stand-alone entity under the Florida Department of Health. Previously, it was administered through the DeSoto Health Department. Since July 1, however, the Highlands County Health Department became a standalone health department, with Shane Lockwood as the director. He was confirmed by the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners at their Aug. 17 board meeting.
After last Tuesday’s vote on the contract renewal, Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked Lockwood how the wait times were on the lines for COVID-19 testing and other related services, a concern for him and other commissioners. Lockwood said they have been “very manageable,” with a large group there for people to get tested and/or vaccinated.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck said she had recently gotten her second vaccination shot there with no line and no waiting.
People looking for testing or vaccinations may call the Health Department at 863-386-6040 or visit at 7205 S. George Blvd. in Sebring.