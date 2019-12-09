The letters to the editor in the Dec. 7, 2019 Highlands News-Sun opposing declaring Highlands County a Second Amendment Sanctuary were over the top. The breathless hyperbole by one letter writer tried to make the case that if you support the Second Amendment you are somehow unconcerned about people who are killed by so called gun violence. This is a ridiculous assertion that borders on slanderous.
Let me make this as clear as I can for these misbegotten folks. There is no such thing as gun violence, just as there is no such thing as hammer or knife violence. There is criminal violence. Period. A gun, like a hammer or knife, is an inanimate object. They do nothing until a person picks it up.
Some folks make common firearms into a bogeyman fetish based on no knowledge other than what they hear on CNN. And then try to infringe on the rights of law-abiding gun owners to assuage their irrational fears. This is exactly why this resolution is needed.
People like those who wrote these letters remind me of a quote by Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis, "The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in the insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well meaning but without understanding." It is clear that some of these anti-rights folks are zealots. It is equally clear that they are completely and laughable without understanding.
Highlands County is not wherever they came from. It is not Broward County nor is it California.
The rights of law-abiding gun owners is respected here and blame for criminal violence is placed on the criminal where it belongs. Criminal violence is not caused by a hunk of metal and plastic. Most people have the wit to grasp that. Sadly some do not.
Commissioner Tuck should be commended for putting this resolution on the agenda. It is clearly needed as is evidenced by the letters I mentioned.
Should unconstitutional laws be passed at the federal or state level like bans on certain common firearms, this resolution and similar ones passed by hundreds of counties nationwide will send a message. That message will be simple, constitutional rights are sacrosanct in Highlands County.
I urge the commission to support this resolution.
Dana Orr
Avon Park