County should ‘partner’ up with Waste Connections
Curbside recycling ends. The county now expects the garbage pickup process to improve and recycling to become uncontaminated and effective. I wonder about that.
Apparently, I am among a small minority of county residents that have been quite satisfied with the current garbage and recycling process. The routine weekly accumulation of garbage and recycling into the blue bin is safe, clean and convenient for me. The routine weekly accumulation of approved recycles into the green bin, based on the well documented guidelines provided by the county, is easy and safe to do, convenient and rewarding in seeing the impact of this environmentally-sensitive process.
Reacting to rising costs, some service issues with Waste Connection, and certain county residents who decline to participate in the recycling program and contaminate their recycles with garbage, the county has made some disappointing, and I believe, ineffective decisions for the remainder of the Waste Connection contract.
First and foremost, the residents that have been contaminating the recycling bins with garbage have now been rewarded for their actions. Rather than addressing the inappropriate actions of these residents, the county has now officially approved their practice of mixing garbage and recycles into the green bins. The residents that have been complying with the recycling program have been penalized for their actions. These residents, and in fact all residents in the county, are now forced to stop recycling and will have to come up with a manual process of collecting, sorting and storing recycles, then transporting them to a Dumpster location for disposal. From past experience we know these Dumpster locations will be unattractive and soon become unsafe and rodent infested. The Dumpsters will still collect some contamination, as the dumping is done by each individual. The county’s idea of forcing the garbage hauler to have a garbage man monitor the Dumpster sites would be a joke, in my estimation.
With these latest changes in the contract, let’s hope that the county will now achieve its objective of a better garbage pickup process with fewer complaints. The negotiations leading to these changes have been long and adversarial, and so I’m not optimistic about it. It’s overtime for the county to jettison the lawyers from the process and sit down with Waste Connection as “partners” sharing a common goal for our community and its residents. Only then will we see real progress.
Mark Walczak
Sebring