As a resident of Sun 'n Lakes South, I am writing to express my displeasure with the county take over of our community center. I have been told that this is also happening in Highlands Ridge and has happened in Placid Lakes. They are taking complete control of our community building.
The plan being to rent the facility to outside entities rather than having it just for use of residents. Currently a large portion of the activities that we host are taken advantage of by the seniors in our area. We have a large senior community.
They are giving us until July 1, 2020 to remove all our personal items from the building. These include even the pictures on the walls.
They have hired a "property manager" who has her office in Placid Lakes to manage the three properties. This means that instead of our volunteers taking care of minor issues at the community center, the county will be paying someone to do it. When a light bulb needs changing, we will all be paying for it.
Is the county going to have someone come out on Sunday night and put the trash at the curb and then come back on Monday to return the can(s) to the building?
We had an event at our facility on Saturday, the 29th of February. Two hours into the function the toilets decided to stop flushing. Fortunately, a couple of our dedicated volunteers were on site and the problem was fixed in a matter of minutes. Now, let's assume that some outside entity had rented the building for an event. Is the property manager going to be available and able to secure a plumber on a Saturday morning. If I was the person renting the building, I would be most unhappy.
The board of commissioners is being penny wise and pound foolish. They are spending more money trying to make money than they will ever recover. They need to seriously rethink this decision.
Narola Rosenberg
Lake Placid