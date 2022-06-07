SEBRING — When the Board of County Commissioners approved $561,100 in ARPA funds to Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring projects, the special improvement district got the same consideration as Spring Lake Improvement District.
Legislative Affairs & Grants Coordinator Liz Barber said that while the County Commission has no set protocol or process for accepting proposals for projects by outside entities, commissioners have given special consideration to the two improvement districts, which did not receive ARPA funds directly from the federal government like the three local municipalities.
ARPA funds came at an unprecedented time, she said, and a formal policy/procedure is not in place on allocating funds to projects. However, the U.S. Department of the Treasury put out “very strict rules outlined in a 437-page document,” Barber said.
The document is available online at home.treasury.gov/system/files/136/SLFRF-Final-Rule.pdf
Sun ‘N Lake put in for $1.5 million of ARPA funds after Spring Lake returned funds for a proposed broadband project after a private company stepped up to install new lines. Barber said all of Sun ‘N Lake’s projects rated highly under ARPA requirements. Commissioners approved just $561,100 of it to preserve some reserves in ARPA funds.
With unused funds, Barber said, county administration has told her that all project managers must return any surplus ARPA funds to the unallocated funding pool. With each new project idea, she must review the project and pre-screen it for compliance with Treasury rules. If it fits the guidelines, it’s presented to the commission.
Commissioners can still vote yes or no. When they approved the Sun ‘N Lake request, Commission Chair Kathy Rapp and Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissented amid concerns that the Sun ‘N Lake request was after last year’s deadline and that Sun ‘N Lake was asking for help with water and sewer infrastructure after spending Utility Fund money on irrigating the district’s golf courses.
Sun ‘N Lake General Manager Chris Shoemaker, hired last October, said the district did not participate when the ARPA request process first started two years ago. He did not say why, but at the time, supervisors had an interim manager and were seeking a new permanent one.
Supervisor Mike Gilpin said, to his recollection, the ARPA matter was never brought up to the Board of Supervisors.
“I didn’t know much about it,” Gilpin said Monday. “We didn’t know until it was too late.”
Tanya Cannady, former general manager, resigned in January 2021 to work for the county as Business Services director. Former Sun ‘N Lake supervisor Dan Stegall stepped in as general manager in the interim, and during that time, the county made a call for agencies and entities to make requests for ARPA funds.
It wasn’t until after Shoemaker came on as general manager, and when Spring Lake’s broadband funds went back to the county, Gilpin said, that they had a chance to make a request.
Meanwhile, before Shoemaker was hired, supervisors approved a budget with $2.95 million in transfers from the Utility Fund to make improvements: a $1.25 million upgrade on water meters, a $1.35 million upgrade to irrigation on Deer Run Golf Course and a $350,000 irrigation loop for the greens on Turtle Run Golf Course.
The Southwest Florida Water Management District had concerns that the district was exceeding its permitted water use on the golf course, thanks to outdated and inefficient irrigation, Shoemaker said. He told the Highlands News-Sun that supervisors voted to fund “a total rebuild” of Deer Run irrigation at $2 million with a 10% contingency, for a total of $2.2 million.
Could Sun ‘N Lake move funds from utilities to capital improvement? Yes, said their attorney, David Schumacher.
District Resolution No. 01-07, passed on July 27, 2001, created the Utility Renewal, Replacement and Improvement Fund (URRIF) “for the purpose of funding various necessary projects within the district,” Schumacher wrote in a memorandum. It increased rates to raise funds for repairs and improvements to Sun ‘N Lake water infrastructure and to help establish use of “reclaimed water” irrigation on the golf course.
Paragraph 4 of the resolution, Schumacher writes, states that supervisors may borrow against the URRIF “for other capital improvement projects not directly related to the providing of the water and sewer” lines.
On Oct. 22, 2004, supervisors expanded that power with District Resolution No. 04-81, letting them use the URRIF to fund capital improvement projects supervisors find to be “appropriate as in the best interests of the district,” the way cities do.
In District Resolution No. 2019-09/13-36, supervisors renamed the URRIF as the “Capital Improvement Fund” and decided to record such transfers into the budget each year.
Schumacher found no violations of either the 2001 nor 2004 resolutions. However, he recommends all future public budget hearings for Sun ‘N Lake specifically address how CIF funds will be allocated to maintain transparency.