SEBRING — The positive cases of COVID-19 in Highlands County passed the 500 threshold on Saturday morning, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard run by the Florida Department of Health. As of Saturday’s update, there are 517 cases of coronavirus, an increase of 29 additional people with the virus.
The number of cases are going up, that is a fact. Saturday’s increase is the biggest single day increase in the county. The previous high was June 26 when cases jumped by 27. The positivity percentage rate for Friday was 6.6%, which is a bit higher than the overall county rate of 4.8%. The dashboard shows 10,839 people have been tested in Highlands County. The county’s population is 106,221 as reported by the United States Census Bureau. That’s a shade more than 10% of its residents tested.
There have been 81 hospitalizations attributed to COVID-19, with 33 currently hospitalized, and 13 deaths.
The Agency for Health Care Administration, or AHCA updates the hospital beds and Intensive Care Bed availability daily. On Saturday, the county showed a total census of adult 25 ICU beds with three beds available or 10.71%. That report does not show what the diagnoses are of the patients occupying the beds. A new report from the CDC shows an estimated 6,806 patients were being treated for COVID-19 statewide as of July 10.
The demographics for the those who tested positive in Highlands County are from ages 0-95 with a median age of 48.
On Friday, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office announced they had five inmates who have tested positive for coronavirus. Due to HIPAA, they are not releasing any further details. County jails’ information are not given on the FDOH dashboard updates.
Highlands County is faring relatively well considering its neighboring counties such as Okeechobee has 518 cases with two deaths, Glades County has 200 cases with only one death, DeSoto County has 830 cases and 11 deaths and Hardee has 596 with four deaths. Polk County showed 6,983 cases with 138 deaths.
The State of Florida cases have risen to 254,511 with nonresidents included on Saturday’s report; an increase of 10,360 cases overnight. The state is reporting 95 new deaths. The cumulative hospitalizations were reported at 18,023 across the state. There have been 4,301 deaths which includes 104 non-residents.
Counties with increases of four digits:
Broward — 1,576
Dade — 2,536
Counties with increases by three digits:
Brevard — 137
Collier — 196
Duval — 502
Escambia — 168
Hillsborough — 693
Lee — 275
Manatee — 195
Orange — 476
Osceola — 203
Palm Beach — 609
Pasco — 189
Pinellas — 320
Polk — 368
Seminole — 115
Volusia — 176
Those counties account for 8,734 of total cases for Saturday.
Across the United States, FDOH reports a total of 3,210,130 cases and a total of 134,130 deaths. Globally, 12,558,944 cases of coronavirus have been reported as well as 561,038 deaths.
For more information on COVID-19, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.
In Highlands County, call 863-402-6800 or text hccovid to 888777.