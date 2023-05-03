State and local firefighters managed to contain a 80-acre brush fire Monday night.
Preliminary assessment is that the Lake Placid-area blaze may have started from sparks off a CSX Railroad track running adjacent to that area. That’s not confirmed, said Deputy Fire Chief Mark Ellis of Highlands County Fire Rescue.
As of Tuesday, he said, the fire had been 90% contained Monday night by fire crews from both HCFR and the Florida Forest Service. Fire crews went out again Tuesday morning, he said, to catch any hot spots.
Highlands County Public Information reported that the fire started as 30 acres and grew from there. Ellis said a small amount of rain helped, but not much. Strong winds fanned the flames and spread them quickly.
At this time, he said, HCFR and Forestry have been responding to several local calls, most of them not this large. The “fire season” usually starts around April.
However, Forest Area Supervisor Joe deBree III with the Florida Forestry Service said in late March that both his and local fire department crews had seen an increase in calls for grass and brush fires during the prior month.
On March 24, deBree said the Keetch-Byram drought index (KBDI) for this area was 588 out of 800.
The index provides a reference for estimated dryness of the soil and duff layers. The index increases for each day without rain, accounting for daily temperature, and decreases when it rains.
As of Tuesday, Highlands County’s number had gotten better: between 300 and 399.
Dry conditions are expected to continue into the summer, however.
HCFR reported on Monday that although the county had 62 authorized burns in April, consisting of 3,048 acres and 141 pile burns, the county remains under a burn ban through July 3 for residential or any other types of burning — unless the person obtains a state-issued permit.
April had 47 wildfires, burning 1,027 acres.
This burn ban covers all of Highlands County, including incorporated areas and improvement districts.
- Yard trash, vegetation or grass;
- Household paper products;
- Bonfires, campfires, warming fires, fires in outdoor fireplaces, or even open-cooking fires.
They may, however, cook on a contained gas or charcoal grill, HCFR states.
As with all backyard grills, it is expected that someone will stand at and monitor the grill or keep it closed if they step away for any reason.