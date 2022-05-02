SEBRING — Highlands County has at least 20 career positions advertised online right now, with approximately 58 total vacancies throughout them.
At the last county commission meeting, County Administrator Randy Vosburg announced the county had hired nine people, but they had lost 10 to resignations, retirement or recruitment by other organizations and businesses.
Right now, Vosburg told commissioners, the county is averaging a 12% vacancy rate, average for similar organizations that have 10%-15% vacancies, nationwide.
A presentation by the Highlands County Retention and Recruitment Committee, scheduled for Tuesday’s 9 a.m. county commission meeting at 600 S. Commerce St. in Sebring, refers to this time as “The Great Resignation.” It estimates that 35% of employees may leave their jobs by 2023.
It also notes that the cost of losing employees, aside from loss of productivity, is the cost of hiring and training new people, the lost production as they get up to speed and the ability to retain institutional knowledge.
Vosburg told commissioners last month to expect recommendations this month from the committee.
“Some will be easy to implement,” Vosburg said. “Some will be hard.”
In the meantime, commissioners have been supplied with a copy of the presentation, which includes the results of a survey the committee did of employees’ main concerns, in order of priority.
One would think pay would top the list, but employees rated a flexible work schedule on the same level as cost of living adjustment pay increases. Recommendations include 10-hour days, alternative start and end times during the day and the option to work from home.
Of course, employees also want pay to keep pace with inflation.
Second to better hours and pay, employees want to add floating holidays, in exchange for which they must work; longevity bonuses and/or incentives for hitting certain milestones, such as years of service, and a review of the benefits package, to ensure it is competitive.
Tied for third place were employees’ requests for increased opportunities and accessibility of training, as well as creation of a parental leave policy.
All other requests are listed below in order of priority to employees. Many of them dealt with monetary bonuses.
- Reestablish/funding of an employee education assistance program.
- Implement one-time incentives or bonuses to be paid from cost-savings or lapse funds.
- Reevaluate eligibility for merit pay for non-probationary employees.
- Establish an employee appreciation fund for each department.
- Create a dependent care account, with re-taxed flex allotment for child care.
- Implement anonymous feedback measures, such as suggestion boxes and surveys.
- Have the county expenses for uniform purchases.
- Evaluate the ‘Employee of the Quarter’ qualifying process.
None of these have been put forth as action items, however. The presentation states that the committee still needs to work with county administration on a feasibility study and then make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners on what matters to implement.