SEBRING — If you haven’t submitted an entry for the Historic Preservation Commission, you still have a chance.
The Highlands County Planning Department will still accept designs up to June 30. The winning logo will be used by the advisory board on its letterhead and on window stickers to designate 50-year-old and older local buildings as historic.
Sandra Vazquez, planner 1 and staff person for the Historic Commission, said she and Planning Supervisor/Acting Development Director Joedene Thayer, have already received quite a few entries.
“We need a lot more in,” Vazquez said.
So far, she said, there have been a lot of inquiries on how to produce the artwork, as well as questions about some of the history of the county — to include requests for historic photographs of the county.
Vazquez said she and Thayer would like to see more applications, from more age groups and more parts of the county, whether professional or amatuer, child or adult.
“If a child wants to give us a drawing, we want to see that, too,” Vazquez said.
It doesn’t matter if it’s color or black and white, or whether it’s aligned vertically, horizontally or in a circle, Vasquez said. All designs are welcome.
In a message to the Highlands News-Sun, Thayer said next year — April 2021 — is Highlands County’s 100th anniversary.
This is one of the ways that the Historic Preservation Commission came up with to celebrate and commemorate the anniversary: To have a contest to design a county historic logo.
Thayer said that even those designs not chosen as the official logo may still be used in materials to promote the anniversary, and encourages anyone who’s interested to take part.
For more details on how to get an application form and apply, email svazquez@highlandsfl.gov or call 863-402-6650.