SEBRING — County commissioners lent extra support to Karen Healy on Tuesday in their letter to the governor.
Not only do they want him to appoint the Assistant Supervisor of Elections as the successor to the late Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg, but they would like to have Healy serve out the remainder of Ogg’s term.
Ogg was first elected in 2012 and re-elected unopposed in 2016 and in 2020. Commissioners were under the impression that, if Gov. Ron DeSantis were to appoint Healy to the post, she would have to stand for election this next year, while also running an election for the first time as head of the office.
Healy had worked alongside Ogg for 18 years in the Elections Office prior to Ogg’s sudden death last month, commissioners’ letter said, “ensuring the fairness, honesty and accuracy of the elections process for the people of Highlands County and the people of the State of Florida.”
“I am humbled. I am deeply grateful for your show of support to our office,” Healy said. “I will do the best that I can.”
A few commissioners also wrote letters themselves, said County Administrator Randy Vosburg. Both Commissioner Kevin Roberts and Commission Chair Scott Kirouac credited Healy with helping them stay abreast of election rules and regulations.
Commissioner Kathy Rapp said her only disappointment was that, as originally written, it didn’t include a request for her to serve out the full term.
“It’s difficult to turn around and run for office, and run an election,” Rapp said.
Vosburg said adding that request would be no problem, if commissioners wanted to approve the letter and the amendment, which they did, unanimously.
It was a “fabulous idea,” said Roberts, who didn’t know the law made that allowance. Healy said that anything outside a 28-month window from the end of the term has to go to the next election, but within that window, the governor can appoint someone for the duration of the term.
If appointed, Healy would be Highlands County’s second female supervisor of elections, after Ogg, whose status as the first female elections supervisor has Healy, county commissioners and county officials looking for ways they can honor her. Vosburg told commissioners on Tuesday that Assistant County Administrator Laurie Hurner has already begun that process, searching out buildings and/or public rooms that could carry Ogg’s name.