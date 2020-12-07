SEBRING — If you get frustrated with your Internet speed, Florida’s government is coming to help.
The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity established an Office of Broadband earlier this year under House Bill 969, and designated the FDEO as lead state agency to facilitate expansion of broadband Internet service. On Tuesday, Highlands County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution to establish broadband locally.
“Who wouldn’t be in favor of high-speed internet? I appreciate you putting this together,” Commissioner Kevin Roberts said to Acting County Attorney Sherry Sutphen. “Once this passes, do you think something’s going to happen?”
It will because the state created a new division within a major agency, Sutphen said, adding that it will prompt planners to get “the right people” together to help make it happen.
“Anyone who experienced dial-up Internet, this is an absolutely amazing initiative,” Sutphen said.
HB 969 authorized certain funds within the State Transportation Trust Fund to be used for certain broadband infrastructure projects within or adjacent to multi-use corridors. It also required the Florida Department of Transportation to give priority to certain projects and
Does this mean you will have faster internet in the coming year? No. It will depend on funding, Sutphen said.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said that the initiative to build the Southwest-Central Florida Connector from Collier County to Polk County, possibly skirting the border of Highlands County, as part of the Multi-use Corridors of Regional Economic Significance (M-CORES) project may bring that broadband to the county, after several years.
High speed internet is defined at 25 MB per second, Vosburg said.
“We do have a lot of people who have internet service, but it doesn’t meet that standard,” Vosburg said.
Still, Sutphen said, with many areas of Florida still having room in public right of ways for utilities, high speed data lines may be installed at the same time as water, sewer and underground electric lines. It may take several years, however.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said with emerging technology for broadband internet, “this is just a step in that direction.”