SEBRING — County commissioners voted 4-1 to accept responsibility to maintain Rodeo Drive north extension in Country Club of Sebring.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissented on the basis that the road, an extension of existing development into vacant land, is a cul-de-sac road that will only serve residents of that portion of the neighborhood.
An aerial photograph included with the agenda showed that the road has no houses on it, yet.
Other commissioners argued that the county has set a precedent to accept such roads when they meet county specifications for width, road base and drainage. The item was on Tuesday’s meeting agenda as a consent item, usually voted on with other items en masse. It was pulled from the agenda for discussion.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. and Road and Bridge Director Jonathan Harrison told commissioners it would cost the county an additional $2,150 per year. Tuck didn’t like that number, either.
“This is not a thoroughfare road,” Tuck said as she voted against it. “This is a dead-end road, and to spend $2,150 per year for maintenance of a dead-end road, I can’t support that.”
Commissioner Kathy Rapp, however, said she supported accepting roads for county maintenance if they are up to county specifications.
“When you have a developer come in and they put in a county-spec road, it’s with the understanding that the county will take it over,” Rapp said. “Other counties do it and I want to encourage investment in this county so I am for maintaining Rodeo Drive.”
Commissioner Kevin Roberts, adding to Rapp’s comments, said that it’s not unusual for a developer to ask for that after a year of opening a new portion of a development.
“The county had set precedence of this in the past,” he said.
Commission Chair Scott Kirouac noted that when someone wants to build a home in a rural subdivision, they will want to know it’s a county-maintained road.
For those roads that aren’t, Kirouac said, people who live out there then come to the county to help fix the road base and drainage problems that wouldn’t exist if it was done right in the first place.
An example is the Silver Fox subdivision, south of Country Club of Sebring and accessed from State Road 66. Residents on at least two of the subdivision’s roads have begged for county help with flooding and access issues on road that are not only not built to county specifications, but are also private right of ways.
The county cannot expend public funds to work on private roads, and Howerton has been working with residents in the area and adjacent to it to find people willing to dedicate right of way to public access.
Work continues on that issue.