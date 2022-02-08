SEBRING — David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, has told county commissioners that the county’s tax revenue went up in Fiscal Year 2020-21.
It should meet all expected budget amounts for Fiscal Year 2021-22, he said, based on performance in the first three months.
Property taxIn Fiscal Year 2020-21, the county collected $44 million in ad valorem taxes and had budgeted for $43.3 million. The county had counted on collecting $250,000 in delinquent taxes in the first quarter of this fiscal year and received $441,000, Nitz said.
Right now, the county is about 1.8% ahead of last year, Nitz said, roughly $650,000.
Sharing/salesState revenue sharing, at $2.85 million, exceeded the county expectations of $2.34 million by more than $500,000 for the 2021 fiscal year. So far, this year, the county is about 15% or $89,000 ahead from the prior year, Nitz said, but he expects that to flatten out.
The half-cent sales tax in the 2021 fiscal year brought in $6.29 million, more than $1 million above the budget of $5.28 million. Through the first two months of this fiscal year, the county is about 9.8% ahead of the prior year, and Nitz expects the county to see the $6.69 million budgeted this fiscal year for half-cent sales tax to come in.
The local option sales tax for infrastructure was estimated at $9.77 million for the 2021 fiscal year, Nitz said. It brought in $11.64 million, an almost $2 million jump. For the first two months of this fiscal year, the county is up 11.2% from last year, just short of $160,000.
“That fund remains strong, with our collections,” Nitz said.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg asked if there were concerns that the sales tax first quarter percentage has shrunk slightly each year for the last couple of years. Nitz said no, because the percentages are based on budget estimates, which have gone up.
Gas taxThe county’s gasoline taxes, all together, brought in $7.3 million in the 2020-21 fiscal year, up almost $1 million from the $6.4 million the county budgeted. There is currently a combined 14% increase in the first quarter from the same time last year.
“Hopefully that will remain strong, but as gas prices keep bumping up, we shall see,” Nitz said.
Highlands County’s constitutional fifth and sixth cent gas taxes were budgeted at $1.73 million for Fiscal Year 2020-21, and came in at $1.84, Nitz said. So far this fiscal year, it’s up by 13%, or $55,000.
The seventh cent gas tax, budgeted at $732,612, came in at $807,847, Nitz said. It’s up by 14.4% this year, or $18,000.
The ninth cent gas tax, budgeted at $499,394 for the 2021 fiscal year, brought in $555,427. In the first two months of this fiscal year, it’s up by $6,000, Nitz said.
The local option six-cent gas tax, budgeted at $2.17 million, came in at $2.54 million, Nitz said. For this fiscal year, the county is 8.2% ahead, or $34,000.
The additional local option gas taxes were budgeted at $1.32 million last fiscal year, Nitz said, and collected $1.6 million, slightly less than $300,000 more. This fiscal year, the county is 5% or approximately $12,000 ahead, he said.
Solid wasteThe residential solid waste assessment, budgeted at $6.4 million actually collected $6.46 million in the 2021 fiscal year. It was at $173 per dwelling and is now $210. This year, it’s up 22% because of that rate, or $1 million.
Landfill tipping fees, budgeted at $2.85 million, collected $3.1 million. However, for the first three months of this year, that fund is $24,000 behind, or 3%.
PermitsBuilding permits, budgeted at $814,000 last fiscal year, came out to $1.3 million, up by half a million dollars. This year, those are up by 27% or $75,000. Nitz said this is just building permits, not driveway permits or other construction-related fees. He expects that the $940,701 budgeted will be exceeded, too.
Fire assessmentBudgeted at $5.48 million, the fire assessment collected $5.77 million, approximately $300,000 more in fiscal year 2021. This year, the county is 13.65% ahead, or $600,000. The assessment has built-in increases, and Nitz expects the county should meet its $5.98 million budget for this fiscal year.
Tourist taxBased on concerns from COVID-19, the estimate was set at $750,250 for fiscal year 2021, but it brought in $1.15 million. In the first two months of this year, Nitz said, the county is 20% ahead of the prior year, or $38,000, with a hope of bringing in $1.1 million.