SEBRING — Sherry Sutphen of Bell & Roper P.A. in Orlando is now Highlands County’s interim county attorney.
County commissioners have approved a budget amendment of $62,000 to pay for immediate temporary legal services. Sutphen had her first meeting with the board last week as interim attorney.
Previously, she was at the Aug. 4 meeting, representing the county’s interest in regard to former county attorney Joy Carmichael taking the option to resign and take a settlement versus having a public hearing about her job.
Last Tuesday, commissioners rearranged $62,000 to cover her remaining costs for the fiscal year.
After that Sutphen presented a legal item to the board.
“Now that funding has been approved for me, I’ve decided to do some work,” Sutphen said.
She said that the state had finally caught up with the county’s 2010 early adoption of e-verification requirement for contractors.
State legislation will go into effect in 2021, and Sutphen asked the county to rescind its requirement, with its specific language, and let her draft new language for contracts in accordance with the upcoming state law, due to take effect by January.
Rescinding the specific language, she said, would give her the flexibility to draft appropriate language for each new contract.
She said the statute gives counties “teeth” to penalize contractors for not following the E-Verify guidelines, such as termination of contracts. It also provides enforcement powers on general contractors if subcontractors don’t comply with the regulations.
E-Verify is an internet-based system that compares information entered by an employer from an employee’s Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, to records available to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration to confirm employment eligibility.
If has been criticized by the National Immigration Law Center, which contends that “both U.S. citizens who were born abroad and authorized immigrant workers are more likely to get negatively affected by a system error, which can result in a job loss.”
However, the Department of Homeland Security claims E-Verify is the best means available to verify employment eligibility of newly hired employees because it “virtually eliminates Social Security mismatch letters, improves wage and tax reporting accuracy, protects U.S. worker jobs and helps employers maintain a legal workforce.”
Elwell asked Sutphen if the state law would affect agricultural workers. It would, she said, but would have a greater affect on county contractors, directly.
Ray Royce, speaking as a member of the Lake Placid Town Council, said he would have concern about whether or not the County Commission would review contract language before it’s enacted, especially with regard to contractors who work with the town and county through interlocal agreement.
From an agriculturalist standpoint, as a citrus grower, Royce said there is still language to use the I-9 system in federal and state regulations, and the local language.
For the local growers, he said, it didn’t have as much of an impact because growers did not deal directly with the county.
As long as the county did not require private-sector employers to use E-Verify only, he was OK with it.
Sutphen said it would only require the system on county-paid contractors.