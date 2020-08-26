SEBRING — More than a decade of land development regulations have basically made a plan for the north side of Sebring obsolete.
That’s why the Board of County Commission voted to rescind the North Sebring Area Specific Area Plan. Other local regulations deal with the same concerns it handles, and because that area hasn’t seen significant development during the dozen years or more since the plan was passed.
There also has been no new development on the Vaughn Road issue, which remains closed to the public. Reportedly, Highlands Hammock State Park has no plans to open the Equestrian Park on that road to guests, given issues with the road and the county over the last few years.
North Sebring
The North Sebring Plan was put in place to help direct development during a time when building was booming, and some sought to enact a statewide constitutional amendment to require developers wanting large-scale land use changes to put it to a local citizen vote.
Melony Culpepper, planner with the Highlands County Development Services Department, said the state was more regulatory at the time, and has given local government more authority since then.
“From what I was told, the state didn’t want us to give as much residential development,” Culpepper said.
Commissioner Jim Brooks, formerly of the county’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment, said the plan also got put in place because of a proposed constitutional amendment that any land-use change over 10 acres would have to be approved by the voters.
A political action committee called Florida Hometown Democracy attempted to get the measure on the ballot in 2003 and again in 2008, then disbanded in 2011, according to BallotPedia.org.
Brooks said more than 40 landowners north of the city, most with agricultural land, didn’t want to lose their right to do something different with their land, and worked with both the county and city planners for a plan to send to what was then the Department of Community Affairs (DCA).
“It took over four years to get these changes. DCA was a large part of forming this plan,” Brooks said. “Since that plan, we have put regulations in place to set aside needs for future development.”
Those regulations, now part of the county’s 2030 Comprehensive Plan, make the North Sebring Plan redundant. Culpepper asked to have that portion repealed during a public hearing last week.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if people living in Lake Sebring Estates would object, as they did about having Bernie Little Distributors moving into a site on Scenic Highway, just off Sebring Parkway.
Culpepper said Lake Sebring Estates was built before any area plan went into place. Abandoning the plan would not change their land use, she said, but would give more flexibility.
For example, the North Sebring Plan said residential developments would need to have affordable housing, but current county regulations are less strict.
Vaughn Road
Highlands County’s road crews will do minimal maintenance on Vaughn Road from here on out, based on the word County Administrator Randy Vosburg received from Highlands Hammock State Park officials that they don’t plan to reopen their Equestrian Park by Charlie Creek.
The County Commission approved an ordinance in May making it illegal for any person to operate a motor vehicle on that road, unless for the park service, government, law enforcement, rescue, emergency services, or for right of way or utility/drainage easements.
The ordinance also allows vehicles of persons who reside on Vaughn Road, their invited guests and guests of the equestrian park.
However, commissioners also wanted to hear whether or not the park wants to pay the county the estimated $175-$200 per month to maintain the road.
Currently, gates are still in place to restrict access.
“I just don’t want us looking like the bad guy because of the way this played out,” Brooks said.
“That depends on who you talk to,” Commission Chair Ron Handley said.
Vosburg said he and other county officials take the perspective that the facility is nice and capable of being used, and that they repaired the Charlie Creek bridge, as asked by both the park and Florida Department of Transportation.