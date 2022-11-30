SEBRING — The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners approved a measure to allow RVs to be placed on a property during the rebuilding from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole during a special meeting on Monday. The measure was driven by residents whose house burned down as a result of Hurricane Ian.
The resolution was passed unanimously after Commissioner Scott Kirouac’s move to adopt it was seconded by Commissioner Kevin Roberts. County Attorney Sherry Sutphen explained the purpose of the resolution was to allow residents to place an RV on their property during the rebuilding process from Ian and Nicole.
During Hurricane Ian, Charles and Terrie Detore lost their home and their dog in a fire in Avon Park. According to Commissioner Scott Kirouac, fire departments could not go out in the storm to put out the fire because of weather conditions. After some discussion, the board added the item to the agenda for the Nov. 29 special meeting.
There are some caveats; the RV parking is not long term. Sutphen said the resident(s) has to apply and obtain a permit. The permit is good for six months with an option of renewing the permit for another six months, if needed. If there are circumstances that cause a further delay in construction, such as supply chain issues or contractors in short demand, the board will hear the citizen’s appeal on a case-by-case basis.
The house must be “unlivable” and it must be the homesteaded residence. The RV must have a “safe water source” and electrical hook up and an acceptable waste water receptacle, Sutphen said. It can not be a rental or vacation home that has been damaged.
During the last meeting, Sutphen suggested a resolution be brought back at the next meeting to expedite a solution based on the existing state of emergency in which the home was destroyed. If the language was “disaster specific” then the board could have more control. The idea being, the board did not want lots of people setting up RVs and taking advantage of the situation. If they did not use the disaster specific language in a resolution, the board would have to amend the code. That would take longer to accomplish and the residents would still be living in a hotel or with family and not being allowed to work on their home.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if the county would force the resident to have insurance on the vehicle. Sutphen said they cannot force people to have home owner’s insurance. She would not advise anyone to go without the insurance but that is up to the property owner.
Charles Detore was at the meeting and addressed the board.
“First of all, thank you for your help, and thank you for your passion and thank you for your expediency in getting this, hopefully, done soon,” he said.
Detore pointed out roofers who are friends of his are telling their clients there is a year’s wait on their work.