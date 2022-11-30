How They Voted

SEBRING — The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners approved a measure to allow RVs to be placed on a property during the rebuilding from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole during a special meeting on Monday. The measure was driven by residents whose house burned down as a result of Hurricane Ian.

The resolution was passed unanimously after Commissioner Scott Kirouac’s move to adopt it was seconded by Commissioner Kevin Roberts. County Attorney Sherry Sutphen explained the purpose of the resolution was to allow residents to place an RV on their property during the rebuilding process from Ian and Nicole.

