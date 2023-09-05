Highlands County’s Government Annex, a building across the street from the Government Center in Sebring, has been around since 1974.
None of the hurricanes that have hit in the last 45 years have damaged it, at least not significantly, said Clinton Howerton Jr., director of Critical Infrastructure.
That doesn’t mean some future storm won’t. He told county commissioners that some of the windows leak during typical Florida afternoon thunderstorms.
The age of the building also means it had been designed and built to a different set of wind-load standards than codes require today.
Howerton said he wants to replace some windows with impact-resistant panes and add shutters in places that are particularly vulnerable. The funds can also help mitigate flooding, but he told commissioners that this area of Sebring — the far southern end of South Commerce Avenue — doesn’t usually see flooding.
FEMA has funds in its Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, and the Annex building has been on the county’s list of buildings that need upgrades. All the county needs to do now is apply, Howerton said.
It’s a 75%/25% grant, he said, with the county paying 25%, estimated at $200,000.
It’s a little overdue since the grant program has been available since last year, after Hurricane Ian, Howerton said. It’s a lot overdue because the county has had the building on its Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) Working Group list as needing work since the early 2000s, he said.
However, since the 20,000-square-foot, two-story building houses Development Services, Economic Development and Engineering Departments, it plays a key role in recovery, Howerton said.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked if this funding could be used to fix some of the water-intrusion problems at the Highlands County Courthouse, Howerton said it could, if it was storm-related and the improvement would harden it against a future storm. Unfortunately, it needs to be already on the county’s LMS list, and it isn’t at the moment.
County Administrator Laurie Hurner explained that the county is looking at programs that would bring in far more federal dollars, because the courthouse needs that much more funding for repairs and to harden it against a hurricane.
When asked where the local match would come from, Howerton said he would need to talk to David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, about getting it into the budget. Hurner said it would not come from the General Fund but would be from the Infrastructure Surtax.
Howerton said it would probably come out of a future budget, not the coming fiscal year, given the time it may take to get through the grant process.