Highlands County will celebrate “National OJ Day” on Thursday.
County Commissioner Don Elwell has asked why Florida, Heartland Florida or Highlands County couldn’t celebrate “Orange Juice Week” or “Orange Juice Month,” given the importance of orange juice to the county and the state.
“It is, literally, what kind of put this county on the map, if you look back at the history of the county,” Elwell said Tuesday as the Board of County Commissioners approved a proclamation recognizing the day.
“I hate to have orange juice just get one day,” Elwell said, noting that it deserves more than a proclamation and a photo post on social media. “It’s much bigger than 24 hours, I feel, especially given the current situation of citrus and [with] respect for those that have dedicated so many generations to this.”
Ray Royce, executive director of the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association, said he approved of Elwell’s “ringing endorsement” of the industry.
“I will come back to you at a future date,” Royce said of planning a bigger celebration.
Royce said a lot of people moved south to Florida and into Highlands County within the last 100 years to become “gentleman farmers” of oranges.
Royce said the industry – thanks to challenges like citrus canker, greening, and most recently, Hurricane Ian – has declined from its production just 15 years ago, when County Administrator Laurie Hurner was the county extension agent.
That said, he said it still plays an integral part of the community, with roughly 12% of the land in the county as orange groves.
Elwell cited U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin, who said Florida’s 18th Congressional District is the largest agricultural district east of the Mississippi. Royce said a University of Florida study five years ago found that one of every three jobs in Florida were tied to agriculture.
Royce said he’s “bullish” on citrus, with young people embracing new technologies. Meanwhile, Brazil leads the world in production, with the United States now second. Commissioner Kevin Roberts asked how Florida ranks nationally, and Royce said it may be second after California, thanks to Hurricane Ian coming through the “Citrus Belt,” taking 60% of the crop.
Roberts asked if juice drunk in Highlands County comes from Florida, and Royce said most juice sold here now is a blend of U.S., Mexican and South American juice, thanks to shortages caused by Ian. Elwell said consumers can check the carton or bottle for the places of origin.
“Go local first, if you can,” Elwell said.
Next week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture will likely put out another citrus harvest prediction. The March and April reports said Florida would likely produce 16.1 million 90-pound boxes of fruit this year — 10 million of Valencia oranges and 6.1 million of non-Valencia.
It’s 61% less than last season’s 40.95 million total boxes. California’s forecast, so far, is 45.1 million boxes. Texas’ is 1.05 million.
Royce said he doesn’t hear directly from growers in other states, but has heard they are now beginning to contend with citrus greening. Also, California has had drought followed by flooding.