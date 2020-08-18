SEBRING — At today’s meeting, county commissioners will discuss land use changes, land purchases, legal services, CARES Act funds and “suspicious seeds.” The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
Commissioners will discuss, in a second hearing, a large scale comprehensive plan future land use amendment for approximately 39.67 acres to remove previously-assigned site-specific conditions. The applicant, the BCC Whittington Trust, seeks to remove the dirt mining conditions for the parcel at 8500 Twitty Road in Sebring.
The commission will also consider an ordinance related to water restrictions upon declaration of a water shortage/emergency by either the Southwest Florida Water Management District or South Florida Water Management District.
The county has received a request from a landowner to vacate the easement at 435 Duane Palmer Blvd. in Sebring.
The Tourist Development Council has requested to have commissioners approve its marketing plan for Fiscal Year 2020-21. It will cost $520,00 out of the TDC budget, but will cost $95,000 less than the previous year, the agenda states.
Road and Bridge Director Kyle Green has asked to have a budget amendment to realign $820,000 to continue the current year’s resurfacing projects.
There is also a request from County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. on buying 9.851 acres of land for the Daffodil Extension, a mile-long new road project from Lake Crews Road in Leisure Lakes south to Catfish Creek Road in Placid Lakes, which would save emergency responders 20 minutes of driving between the two subdivisions. The purchase would cost $99,500.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg will ask the board to consider a budget amendment of $62,000 total to pay for immediate temporary legal services for the county.
Sherry Sutphen, the interim county attorney, also has an agenda item to update e-Verify language in the county’s code of ordinances and/or bidding procedures.
County commissioners will also have a request to approve, for Fiscal Year 2019-20, $309,029 of Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) and Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funds along with a budget amendment and resolution.
Housing Coordinator Lucy Castillo is asking for $208,126 to be put into the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) for disaster assistance and $40,000 into project rehabilitation to assist people impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Vosburg will ask commissioners to discuss the possible purchase of the Haywood Taylor property from the City of Sebring. The requested purchase price is the just value of $1.19 million, as appraised by the Highlands County Property Appraiser, which is higher than the highest appraisal by $193,599 and by the lowest appraisal by $399,599.
The county’s offer is $650,000, which is $100,000 over the highest appraisal and $131,000 over the lowest.
Finally, Assistant County Administrator Laurie Hurner, recently the county’s agricultural agent, will make a report on suspicious seed packets from China.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified many of the seeds found in packets mailed to U.S. residents as invasive species, according to national daily news reports, and have warned residents not to plant them.