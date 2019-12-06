SEBRING — Among the priorities county commissioners may set for the coming budget year, one represents a request residents have had for some time. County commissioners said Tuesday night they may be ready to identify a place to establish a pet-friendly hurricane shelter for local residents.
“We’re one of the few counties that don’t do it,” said Commissioner Jim Brooks. Commissioner Don Elwell reminded him that the county would have to find a facility that would work, logistically.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he would reach out to the Highlands County School District to see if they have an appropriate facility.
Early in September, county commissioners got scolded, so to speak, that they didn’t have such a shelter two years ago, when Hurricane Irma hit Highlands County head on.
Patty Dumont of Sebring Angels, a local pet rescue organization, said pet owners had no shelter they could go to where they could also house their pets. The same is still true now.
“I took in 27 dogs during Irma, at my house,” Dumont said. “We’ve got to do something.” Also, she said, she and her husband, Dennis Thieme, opened a “pop-up” emergency shelter for animals just prior to Irma hitting the county.
Dumont said she and her husband bought an old gasoline/service station and converted it in 36 hours to a pet shelter with water and electric service.
Vosburg said he believes he and Dumont agree on the need. He said then that he and Emergency Manager LaTosha “Tosh” Reiss had looked at existing shelters or facilities, even days before the storm.
Pet-friendly shelters must house both people and their pets in separate spaces that use separate air-conditioning systems, to guard against pet dander and hair coming in contact with other shelter residents who have allergies.
Plus, he said, some residents have said they wouldn’t come to a pet-friendly shelter if they couldn’t shelter side-by-side with their pets.
As of yet, commissioners haven’t decided what priority to give the pet shelter issue out of a list of 19 provided to them by Vosburg at Tuesday night’s meeting. They are expected to come back to the Dec. 17 meeting with their separate rankings.