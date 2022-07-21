SEBRING — County officials want to hold a public hearing on possibly raising the solid waste assessment.
That request is to set a hearing as a coming meeting about increasing the residential rate to $216.30 per year. As proposed, residents could pay as much as $6.30 more per year for garbage service, or 52 cents more per month, but that’s not because of the hauler.
Waste Connections will only get a 3% increase in its contract, said Highlands County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. — no more than the consumer price index increase agreed to in the contract. The bulk of the proposed increase would help the county pay for expanding the landfill — including opening a new cell — and the entire bill is $26.8 million.
With just $10.6 million saved up, the county will need at least $12.1 million more, if the county can fit all of that into the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
Howerton told commissioners as early as last week that the county landfill currently is 85% to 95% full. Putting in a new cell will take several years, he said, but planning and design needs to start right away, and that alone will cost $1.5 million, he said.
The total cost for expanding the household garbage landfill will cost $14.25 million, Howerton said, in part because it includes installing a heavy, seamless black plastic liner underneath it — the price of which has gone up with oil prices — and installing leachate and natural gas collection infrastructure. Expansion of the leachate treatment facility will require an additional $1.5 million, he said.
That’s not all that needs to be done at the landfill site, Howerton said. The county needs a new borrow pit to dig out sand and shell to cover the landfill. That will cost $3 million to set up.
The construction and demolition debris landfill also needs to be expanded, at a cost of $6.3 million. Its materials are inert, for the most part, meaning it won’t need a liner.
The landfill property also needs an upgraded equipment fuel station, for $1 million. The current one consists of two above-ground tanks. The site also needs a new office building, at a cost of $750,000. Howerton said the portable building in use for 20 years has started to “literally fall apart.”
“We’ve got a lot of projects in the works,” Howerton said. “We don’t have a lot of options.”
Lots of things the Solid Waste Department does have gone up, Howerton said. The 3% hike in the Waste Connections contract accounts for a $141,052 increase.
Household waste collection has increased 15% or by $6,000. Shell hauling has gone up 20%, by $10,830, and yard waste processing has also gone up 20%, by $7,573.
Fuel, not surprisingly, has gone up $40, but that’s $62,500. Tire processing, Howerton said, has gone up 82%, or $43,000, because the old tire processor quit, and the county is still looking for someone to haul them off and recycle them.
Operating the leachate system, as it is now, has gone up a whopping 183%, Howerton said. That’s a $227,326 increase, he said.
Funds are also going into the county’s Capital Financial Strategy — the infrastructure improvement plan — to the tune of $6 million to cover the landfill closure liability. If, for any reason, the county has to close the landfill, there’s a proper procedure to seal the landfill up in the same heavy-duty black plastic that makes up the liner. It also involves covering the mound in soil and monitoring it to make sure toxins don’t leak out.