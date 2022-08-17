SEBRING — County commissioners gave a standing ovation Tuesday to members of the Highlands County budget team and to divisional and departmental directors.
Their cuts and budget sacrifices have made it possible to cut the property tax rate for the first time in 14 years to 8.10 mills, the lowest in eight years.
Interim County Administrator Laurie Hurner also said, once commissioners finalize the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget next month, they may accomplish two objectives left for them by previous commissions: to lower the millage rate and increase the Fund Balance.
David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, preferred to lower millage gradually from 8.30 mills this year to lower levels after that, but said 8.10 mills is possible without hurting the Fund Balance by much.
To lower the rate to 8.10 mills and cover lost revenue, he said, will take approximately $1.2 million in addition to the $1.7 million already in the budget from the Fund Balance under the 2021-22 budget.
He cautioned that next year’s revenue might not be as “rosy” as this year, and it would be more painful for taxpayers to get a break, then go back up.
Hurner said commissioners also need to factor in destructive wind and rain phenomena “that should not be named,” but would require use of the Fund Balance for recovery if they happen.
Nitz said the county stands to have $27.26 million in Fund Balance under an 8.30-mil rate thanks to surpluses of $825,000 in taxes and $2.22 million in land sales.
The county used $1.7 million from the Fund Balance to balance the 2021-22 budget. It wasn’t spent, Nitz said. That makes for a $27.26 million Fund Balance that would cover 4.27 months of county operations, at $6.38 million per month.
Taking out close to $3 million total would leave $24.26 million, or just a bit more than 3.8 months of operating costs — slightly above the County Commission’s long-standing preference of 3.5 months.
At the start of the budget process, commissioners set the millage cap at 8.5, but intended to get it down to 8.3.
Nitz presented them with an 8.3-mil budget on Tuesday. He said all of the county staff went through the budget thoroughly to trim unnecessary expenses.
“It’s what got us to where we are now,” Nitz said.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck pointed to the approximately 60 vacant positions and asked if the county could lower the millage more by de-funding those.
“I’d like to see it go to 8.0. I’m not asking too much, I don’t think,” Tuck said.
However, Commissioner Kevin Roberts, once a county department head, said he saw where directors had made a lot of sacrifices to cut $3 million. While he appreciated Tuck moving forward to get millage to 8.0, Roberts said he was sure she as well as he and the other commissioners appreciated those cuts.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac, saying he didn’t want to defend vacant positions, said the difference between 8.0 and 8.1 on a $150,000 house is $15.
Commission Chair Kathy Rapp said she saw the value of being able to hire people when departments like the landfill might not have to stop operations if they don’t have enough people.
Commissioner Chris Campbell also noted that for every 20 people the county hires, another 20 retire or leave. He advised the county to focus even harder on retention.