A standing ovation for OMB

Highlands County commissioners give a standing ovation to members of the county budget staff, including from left, Business Services Director Tanya Cannady, Office of Management and Budget Manager David Nitz and (not shown) Senior Budget Analyst Angela Bollinger. This year, the county looks to drop the 8.55-mil property tax rate to 8.10.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — County commissioners gave a standing ovation Tuesday to members of the Highlands County budget team and to divisional and departmental directors.

Their cuts and budget sacrifices have made it possible to cut the property tax rate for the first time in 14 years to 8.10 mills, the lowest in eight years.

Recommended for you