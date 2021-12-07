SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have what may be the final look and deciding vote on new districts for the county.
If approved at this morning’s County Commission meeting, the new district boundaries will take effect right away. The proposed new lines would make the five districts as equal in population as possible.
As described by county staff, Districts 2 and 3 would deviate by more than 3.5% over the average, but would be the largest deviations, giving more leeway for future growth. Also, the new boundaries would pull all of the municipal annexed areas into single districts, as much as possible.
County commissioners will also honor the 80th anniversary of the Dec. 7 surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, by aircraft from the Japanese navy that took more than 2,400 U.S. lives and most of the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet. The attack on Pearl Harbor and six other military bases on the Hawaiian island of Oahu prompted the U.S. to enter World War II.
In addition, commissioners will recognize U.S. Army veteran William C. England, who turned 100 on June 23, 2021, and has been an inspiration to his family and those who have known him, as the proclamation states. The board will proclaim Dec. 7, 7, 2021 as “William C. England Day,” encouraging all fellow citizens and friends to offer him wishes for continued good health and happiness.”
In other business, the county will vote on a $1.28 million contract with Excavation Point Inc. to mill and resurface County Road 623 (Kenilworth Boulevard) on the southernmost section that includes a curve that connects to Haywood Taylor Boulevard.
It’s a project that dates back to Feb. 19, 2019, when the board approved a Small County Road Assistance Program between the county and the Florida Department of Transportation for resurfacing of CR 623.
The board awarded a $146,785 engineering contract in November 2019 to AIM Engineering & Surveying Inc. County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. hoped to find ways to extend the lifespan of the road, short of de-mucking the spoil underneath the road bed.
That section of road, from Haywood Taylor Boulevard to Mini Ranch Road, curves across a section of muck soil, which experts in Florida soils have told him may be “very, very deep,” and the road, essentially, floats on the muck.
For now, the county will do a standard milling and repaving process, he said, where pavement is scraped off, ground up and either recycled or replaced with new pavement.