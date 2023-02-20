SEBRING — County Attorney Sherry Sutphen wants to make sure everyone knows what she’s doing for the County Commission, and what she’s not doing.
That especially holds true, she said, for something that she may have received for consideration, but has not yet started to review.
She wants to find a way to clarify that, both for the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners and for the public.
What happened recently is that the Sun ‘N Lake Board of Supervisors had voted to request a change in their charter. It would alter the representation of their board from two landowner-elected seats and three popularly-elected ones to all popular seats.
To do that, they had to have their attorney, David Schumacher, send the proposed ordinance changes to Sutphen for review before it goes in front of the County Commission.
At the commissioners’ last meeting, Sutphen said she had likely received the Sun ‘N Lake document via email, but had not yet started working on it, did not have it ready to present to the County Commission and was not prepared to report on whether or not Sun ‘N Lake can make that change.
Meanwhile, given that the supervisors had voted for it and their attorney had told landowners that it was in process, many residents in Sun ‘N Lake had the impression it was finalized.
As of yet, it has not yet come before the County Commission, and Sutphen still needs to review it, fully.
Another issue is a potential ordinance in the works for the Carter Creek Development. It’s scheduled to go before the board Tuesday.
Sutphen wants to start a new process on ordinances with the commission. She wants to be sure that the commissioners know what is going on and what isn’t. She’s proposing she put an item on the agenda, regularly, to say what is potentially under review.
That would then give commissioners a chance to give their “legislative intent” on any given matter.
“I like that idea,” said Commissioner Scott Kirouac. “It gives you, our legal department, direction.”
Any time Sutphen works on something, it spends taxpayer funds, Kirouac said. He thinks that the county commission needs to know what those items are, and to let her know if they want her to spend that time.
In answer to a question from Commissioner Kevin Roberts, Sutphen said some ordinances will be very specific “right at the get-go,” but others may be more general. It really depends on the situation, she said.
Commissioners agreed, by consensus, and now future meetings may have agenda items presented for legislative intent.