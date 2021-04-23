SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners today will discuss the future of a couple of assets capable of bringing people to the county.
One of those discussions will be a continuation of talks about whether or not the Sebring Public Library will stay in its current location. The other will be about what to do with the contract for Casey Hartt, lead marketing consultant for VisitFlorida, the marketing arm of the Tourist Development Council.
When the TDC last met at its quarterly meeting, the board discussed the matter, given that Hartt’s contract is up for renewal next year.
The TDC Board all unanimously agreed to recommend the County Commission keep Hartt as the lead marketing consultant for the TDC. They said she has done a wonderful job marketing the county as a tourist destination and believe she has brought new, interesting and innovative events to the area.
As for the library, the city of Sebring, which owns the land around the library, wants to renovate the waterfront to make it a more recreation-friendly environment. Doing that might mean demolishing the building or curtailing the parking.
The county owns the building, and commissioners have given County Administrator Randy Vosburg direction to replace the roof on the library, at a cost of more than $300,000. However, they are still looking at what buildings in the downtown area might serve as a library in the future, if that proves to be a better option.
Also on the agenda is a request from Legislative Affairs & Grants Coordinator Liz Barber to approve a federal funding plan drawn up for the county by Merchant McIntyre Associates to help secure federal grant funding.
The agenda states that funding for this service, billed at $6,500 per month – $19,500 for the 90-day audition assessment – would cost $78,000 per year, and would come out of the county’s Reserve account.
County commission meetings are normally held at 9 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in the commission chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring. This week’s meeting has been moved to today to coincide with celebrations of the county’s 100th anniversary.