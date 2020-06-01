SEBRING — County commissioners will once again discuss their contract with Waste Connections LLC for garbage and recycling collection.
This time, unlike two weeks ago, they will have some specific options to consider, and unlike the workshop two weeks ago, this discussion is an action item, that may result in a vote for or against proposed changes.
Representatives for the hauler have already told the Board of County Commission that if they can’t get some concessions, particularly with respect to the depressed market for recyclable materials, they will look for a way out of their contract.
Options, according to agenda materials, include either increased rates or reduced service.
The meeting will be live-streamed, as meetings were during the COVID-19 shutdown. People who want to attend the meeting in person should remember that it starts at 9 a.m. at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring, and capacity for the boardroom under social-distancing guidelines is 40 people total.
Rates
The first proposal would be to increase residential rates from $9.84 per month to $11.51, and increase commercial rates by 7%.
Residents had their first major rate increase four years ago when the county went to curbside single-stream recycling. Highlands County residents pay $173 per household to have garbage and recycling materials collected from the curb by automated trucks.
Waste Connections has said repeatedly over the last two years that the market for those materials has dropped to almost nothing, thanks to lower demand and strict standards for cleanliness by the two biggest markets: China and India.
Any garbage that gets thrown into the recycling stream ends up contaminating an entire load of five to six tons of material, which then must go into the landfill.
Commercial customers have separate contracts with Waste Connections or any other contractors business owners want to hire, but are not locked into using Waste Connections.
CPI
Company officials proposed changing the consumer price index from that of the East Coast to that of the Gulf Coast, which would increase the amount of rate increase the company could demand for fuel, based on that CPI.
They want to apply that higher index to both residential and commercial collections, and increase the cap for CPI increases or decreases from 3% to 4%.
Building
Part of the contract was to build a maintenance building and fuel facility at the Highlands County Landfill, but Kurt Salac, director of Municipal Business Development and Governmental Affairs for Waste Connections in Florida, told commissioners last month that the company can’t afford it.
He said the company expected to spend $1 million on a hauling facility at the Highlands County landfill and $500,000 on a recycling facility, but the recycling building cost $1.3 million and the hauling facility is no longer feasible.
In turn
County officials also have their suggested changes. One would be to decrease the response time allowed for the company to resolve residential complaints, add definitions for what would constitute a contaminated load, adding commercial rates for residential pickup and reducing the amount the county would have to reimburse Waste Connections for the facilities the company has built.
Recycling
Other options include negotiations to remove curbside recycling from the contract, return to two days per week pickup, and explore other recycling options.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. said for the county to take recycling materials to a company that processes them could cost as much as $150 per ton, plus hauling costs, given that the could has averaged 400 tons per month, just from county residents.
Another option would be to have three manned recycling drop-off sites throughout the county, Howerton said, to ensure materials don’t get contaminated with garbage.
However, according to the agenda, those would cost more than $1.7 million per year to operate, Howerton said. That cost would have to be shared out among everyone in the county — residents and companies in both the county and cities.