AVON PARK — Osbourne McDermott turned 69 on Jan. 12. He wasn’t sure he would be alive at the end of his birthday.
That’s because four dogs – which he describes as “pit bull-types” – surrounded and attacked him outside his house. McDermott, who was taken to the AdventHealth Sebring by ambulance after one of the larger dogs took a piece of his face, said he had to fight them for five or six minutes before the owners called them off.
Lt. Clay Kinslow of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Animal Control said a family that owned two of the dogs agreed to allow the county to euthanize them.
“They are in our shelter and will be euthanized after the 10-day quarantine,” Kinslow said.
The attack occurred as McDermott, owner of Mr. Mechanic Auto Repair, stood on the street next to a customer’s car.
The dogs came at him from a nearby house and from further up the street.
“I saw one little dog running from the house, a medium-sized, pit-bull type dog,” he said. “I saw him running toward me, but I didn’t take it seriously. Then two big ones were right behind him and then a smaller one. Two big ones and two small ones.”
They were on him so quickly that he didn’t have time to escape into the car or his house. His assistant mechanic was on the other side of a stockade fence and could not get to him in time.
“I had no time to get in my vehicle; they came down on me and they surrounded me,” McDermott said.
McDermott, who trained as a boxer (no pun intended) in earlier years, said muscle memory kicked in as he sought to defend himself.
“Good thing I learned boxing,” he said. “This is the way I had to defend against them; they were biting my arms and legs as I punched and punched. Then one of the bigger dogs jumped up and bit me right in my face. I was surrounded, snarling and biting, attacking me. I was just punching like a crazy man. That’s all I could do.”
His assistant mechanic on the other side of the fence yelled at the dog’s owners to call the dogs off. The owners came outside and retrieved their dogs, leaving a bleeding, scratched and bruised McDermott checking his injuries.
“I had a big bite over my left eye,” he said. “My arms were scratched from their nails and my thumb was swollen. It could have been a lot worse. I was fighting for my life.”
Witnesses called for an ambulance, which transported McDermott to the hospital. He was treated and released.
Highlands County Sheriff’s Animal Control deputies arrived on scene and took the dogs into custody, McDermott said.
“We told the owners we were requesting permission to euthanize them,” Kinslow said. “Once the owners hear the evidence they usually agree. The only two that bit the victim were our focus; the other three were bystanders, they didn’t belong to the owners of the two that attacked.”
Highlands County animal regulations state: “All dogs must remain on the owner’s property at all times unless they are on a leash under the direct control of the person in custody of the animal, even if the dog remains within your sight and hearing and is trained to obey your commands.”
“A lot of people wonder why we enforce the leash law like we do, but dogs get in a pack mentality and behave differently,” he said. “Especially concerning is the attack on the victim’s face or neck area. We tell the owners, ‘Look, this is the situation. What if it was a 4-year-old kid walking down the road?’ Most of the owners just sign them over to us.”
This was not the first time the dogs have threatened the neighborhood, according to a neighbor who contacted the newspaper anonymously.
“I had called animal control several times and reported (the dogs),” the witness said. “They finally attacked a man at his business in Avon Park. The dogs also attacked his face. If the county had followed through after complaints of these dangerous dogs, this would have never happened.”
The witness said one of the dogs threatened her and two friends as they sat on her porch.
“One time this vicious dog came to my house, with three of us sitting outside having coffee, the dog came up and wouldn’t let us move. When the Sheriff’s Department came, the dog tried to bite the deputy. The deputy had his hand on his gun.”
She said Animal Control came but returned the dog to the owner’s house with a warning.
“They said for us to call if there were any more problems, and suggested we document everything,” she said.
Another neighbor had to defend himself against the aggressive dog with a rake, she said.
“I was shocked they didn’t take it then. I told Animal Control that the dog was going to hurt someone or kill someone,” she said. “I’m upset nothing was done with this. Kids play up and down that street all the time.”
Kinslow says he and his fellow deputies answered some 250 bite cases last year. When owners of vicious dogs do not agree to hand over their pets for euthanizing, a citizens board that includes a veterinarian meets to determine the animal’s fate.
“We’ve only had two dangerous dog hearings in the past 5 and 1/2 years,” he said.