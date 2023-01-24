AVON PARK — Osbourne McDermott turned 69 on Jan. 12. He wasn’t sure he would be alive at the end of his birthday.

That’s because four dogs – which he describes as “pit bull-types” – surrounded and attacked him outside his house. McDermott, who was taken to the AdventHealth Sebring by ambulance after one of the larger dogs took a piece of his face, said he had to fight them for five or six minutes before the owners called them off.

