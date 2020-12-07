SEBRING — The last time county commissioners spoke about Highlands County’s recycling program, they asked County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. to find a fix.
The new Board of County Commission, as stated by Board Chair Scott Kirouac, may want to just do away with the program, if the state will let them.
“I had the pleasure — I don’t want to call it ‘pleasure’ — of touring our landfill last week,” said Kirouac at this week’s commission meeting, “and our recycling debacle that we continue to have here in our county.”
He was bothered, he said, by the process for suspected contaminated loads is the same as all loads. They go to a transfer station at the Highlands County landfill, then get trucked south to Miami to a recycling facility. People there inspect the loads, and if they confirm one is contaminated, it’s rejected and trucked north to a landfill in Osceola County.
“I don’t know about any of you, but that’s a negative environmental impact, and it’s not working,” Kirouac said. “It’s not working in a lot of counties in the state of Florida.”
Highlands County had to ramp up its former system of running recycling drop-off sites with separate roll-off Dumpsters for each material. That system had to be improved once the county topped 100,000 in population.
The goal the state set in 2010 was for the county to have 70-75% of the waste stream recycled by 2020. It is now less than 30% on average, Howerton said.
In September, when the county only got 40-50% recycling, the commission asked Howerton to come up with solutions, and education was the best option. The county had already made a simpler recycling list and promoted it with newspaper and radio ads, flyers, talks, social media posts and even a booth at the county fair.
Contaminants include plastic bags, with tangle in recycling sorting equipment, and both food residue and typical garbage, which make loads unmarketable.
Only four counties have met the state’s requirement, Howerton said, and three use waste energy facilities to burn garbage and recover energy from it.
Howerton said such facilities usually cost more than $20 million to build, not counting operating costs, and Highlands County doesn’t generate enough waste to make them efficient.
Problems with the loss of market for many materials have plagued the program since the beginning of the curbside program in 2017.
“The biggest issue right now is contamination,” Howerton said Friday, “just garbage going into the recycling bins.”
Contamination posed a problem with the roll-off bins, he said, which were also very labor-intensive for county staff.
The county public information department has produced dozens of videos posted online, including on Facebook.com at “Highlands County Board of County Commissioners,” to teach residents about what does and what doesn’t go into the bins. Everyone from county commissioners to county staff children have provided information this way.
Public Information Officer Gloria Rybinski said she has encourages all county directors and supervisors to do a video showing what they do and don’t recycle, and why. So far, they’ve done 25 such public service videos.
“Our goal with this is with repetition we can get the message through to [residents],” Rybinski said.
It’s basically the same message of what should and shouldn’t be recycled, she said, and the repetition should ensure everyone gets the message.
The county also has a channel on YouTube.com at “Highlands County Board of County Commissioners,” with all the videos there in both English and Spanish, Rybinski said.
For his part, Kirouac plans to reach out to Tallahassee about the population threshold and percentage requirement to see if the county can get an exemption and/or have the threshold lowered.
The county’s Legislative Delegation — State Senator Ben Albritton and Florida Representative Kaylee Tuck — will visit the county for a town hall meeting from 9-11:30 a.m. next Wednesday, Dec. 9, in the county commission boardroom at 600 S. Commerce Ave., Sebring.
Kirouac hopes to see if there’s anything the two can do to help Highlands County.
“We are not the only county in Florida that is having this problem,” Kirouac said.
Recycling programs have been instituted to ensure Florida counties have landfill capacity to handle the projected increases in population for the coming decades. Curbside programs make recycling more convenient for people to participate, thus increasing the percentage of recycling and reducing the waste going into landfills.
Howerton said Highlands County’s landfill has another 100 years of life to it, estimated, which is plenty of time, but not infinite. Whatever doesn’t get recycled has to go in the landfill.