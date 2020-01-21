SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have it on their agenda today to enact a taxing district to collect road paving funds from Oak Manor residents.
This is the formal paperwork to establish the localized assessment on the residents, after the many votes over the last year in favor of establishing a municipal service benefit unit (MSBU) to pay for reconstructing and paving almost 1,000 feet of roadway, at a cost of $90,000 total.
The difference between this arrangement and any approved after this point is that the county will do the work upfront and wait for the residents’ half of the money later.
In the future, any MSBU will have to raise the residents’ portion of the construction costs before any work starts: A position all commissioners hold for future projects.
The county will front 100% of the cost for paving Oak Manor Avenue, and then collect $45,000 from residents over the next 10 years, including principal, interest and administrative fees.
Oak Manor residents asked for a dozen years to have their road paved, and had received assurances along the way that it would get done. However, with no established assessment and residents not able to front the money themselves — not even Peace River Citrus Packing nor its affiliate, Peace River Citrus Investments, which owns the property on the last 200 feet of the road — the county had to work out an arrangement to honor those assurances.
The Board of County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. in the board chambers at 600 S. Commerce Ave. in Sebring.
Also on the agenda is a request for salary increases of 3%, or $2,206 plus benefits, for County Administrator Randy Vosburg and 2%, or $1,287 plus benefits, for County Attorney Joy Carmichael, based on their respective County Commission evaluation scores of 97.2 and 80.6.
Other items on this morning’s agenda include:
- A public hearing to change zoning and land use on 1.31 acres north of E.O. Douglas Boulevard and on opposite sides of Valencia Street from multiple-family dwelling to multiple-family dwelling flexible unit development for construction of tiny homes for Hope Haven Tiny Homes.
- A request to approve the nomination of Highway Park Cemetery to the National Register of Historic Places.
- A public hearing to consider an ordinance pertaining to trespass warnings for county property.
- A public hearing to change zoning for 39.83 acres east of Sebring Parkway and between Youth Care Lane and DeSoto City Road from agricultural district to mobile home parks district.
- A public hearing for a small-scale Comprehensive Future Land Use amendment to change 1.1 acres at 2400 State Road 64 W., on the northwest corner of SR 64 and Bradley Road, from medium-density residential to commercial.
- A public hearing for a small-scale Comprehensive Future Land Use change to remove site-specific restrictions on 10.1 acres at the northwest intersection of U.S. 98 and Associate Boulevard.