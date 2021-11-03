SEBRING — The Board of County Commissioners doesn’t want to realign their representative districts just yet.
They want to wait until Nov. 16, or later, after Planning and Zoning Supervisor Melony Culpepper has made the same presentation she did Tuesday morning to the School Board of Highlands County to get their input.
Culpepper said that the meeting would be at 8 a.m. Nov. 16, right before the county commissioners’ next meeting. Commission Chair Scott Kirouac said he would like to hear from the School Board first, before voting on the matter, either Nov. 16 or on Dec. 7, the first commission meeting in December.
Of the two options she presented to commissioners, Culpepper said staff prefers the option where Districts 2 and 3 would each deviate by more than 3.5% over the average, but those would be the largest deviation percentages, giving more leeway in the future. In addition, that option would pull all of the unincorporated area of Avon Park into District 1 and put the remaining Lake Sebring subdivision into District 2, she said.
In general, she said, staff is trying to get all of the municipal annexed areas under one district. District boundaries, preferably, are defined by established landmarks, she said, such as roads, rivers and city limits.
Culpepper told commissioners that new district boundaries have to be approved in the odd year immediately following the 10-year U.S. Census. That’s this year. They were last redrawn in 2011.
The county has to look at redistricting whenever one or more district’s population deviates 5% or more from an ideal number that would make all the district populations equal, Culpepper said: An average of 20,247 people, according to the 2020 Census total.
District 1, represented by Commissioner Kevin Roberts, gained 0.13% and has just 19,171 people, or 5.31% less than the ideal average number. Conversely, District 3, represented by Kirouac, has 21,327, or 5.33% more than the average, making for a total population gap of 10.64% between the two.
District 4, represented by Commissioner Arlene Tuck, has a 3.3% deviation below the average with 19,579 people. District 2, represented by Commissioner Kathy Rapp, has a 2.45% deviation above the average with 20,743 people.
District 5, represented by Commissioner Chris Campbell, presents the least trouble with a deviation of just 0.83% above the average with 20,415 people.