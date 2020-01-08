SEBRING — Highlands County, after voting down a Second Amendment sanctuary resolution on Dec. 17, will now hear a constitutional support resolution on Feb. 4.
After much discussion Tuesday, the Board of County Commission voted unanimously to review two versions of a resolution of support for the U.S. Constitution and Florida State Constitution and their associated amendments. They have set the first meeting of February as a night meeting, at 5:30 p.m., to provide an opportunity to attend and speak to as many members of the public as possible.
On Dec. 17, the County Commission voted 4-1 against the resolution presented by Commissioner Arlene Tuck, who cast the one yes vote. The other commissioners said they were in favor of the entire U.S. Constitution and all of its amendments. Elwell then proposed a resolution to that effect, but Handley said that wasn't necessary.
Since then, Elwell has drafted a resolution to that effect.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael told the Highlands News-Sun on Tuesday that she had been asked prior to the Dec. 17 meeting to provide a resolution in support of the U.S. Constitution.
On Tuesday, commissioners asked her to provide that draft at the Feb. 4 meeting, along with Elwell’s version.
“This is not a ‘done law issue,’” said John Nelson of The Highlands Tea Party, who spoke Tuesday in favor of Elwell’s version. He said many people don’t realize that all elected officials take an oath of office to uphold the U.S. Constitution, and remarked that many are uninformed about such oaths and laws.
He also alleged that the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, passed after the deadly school shooting on Feb. 14, 2018, violates several constitutional amendments and didn’t go through proper judicial review.
“It bypassed that completely,” Nelson said. “It was a compassion-written bill.”
He said House Bill 6003, currently in the Florida Legislature, would rewrite the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Act, although he didn’t believe it had much chance in the Florida Senate.
Commission Chair Ron Handley reiterated that county commissioners have already sworn to uphold the U.S. and Florida Constitutions, but Elwell said many people feel liberties guaranteed in those documents have been “eroded.”
Tuck said her Second Amendment resolution would have stood against a recent move by Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried, who filed a brief on Dec. 26 backing cities and counties that have challenged a 2011 state law that threatens tough penalties — including fines and removal from office — if local elected officials approve gun regulations.
A Leon County circuit judge this year found the law unconstitutional, and the case is pending at the 1st District Court of Appeal.