SEBRING — County commissioners will hear arguments from Waste Connections officials on the accusations of violating their garbage hauling contract with the county.
Before that, however, commissioners will hear from Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor on a possible Community Risk Prevention program to help prevent the number of times people have to depend on 911 services.
Bashoor, in his presentation, suggests that cooperation between Highlands County Fire Rescue, the Health Department, local hospitals and the Highlands County Fire and EMS Foundation might help create programs to educate residents and businesses on ways to reduce their health and safety risks, thus reducing the dangers that could result in 911 emergency calls.
Waste Connections, meanwhile, had a request to talk with county commissioners and present their case regarding a determination made by County Administrator Randy Vosburg, deeming the company an “habitual offender” with regard to the obligations of their contract.
In a letter to the company on May 7, Vosburg said he'd reviewed documents from the Engineering Department about the companies activities, and found that the company had defaulted often and regularly on conditions of its franchise agreement with the county. Under Section 13.4 of the agreement, he said, those actions constituted a "condition of irredeemable default."
In a response letter, Waste Connections' attorney Grant J. Smith strongly disagreed with the declaration, stating that the county had no history of default on which to base the decision, and if there had, that the county should have served the company with notices of default, as required under Sections 12 and 13.2(g) of the contract.
He said company officials deserve to know what specific grievances the county has, and are prepared to discuss these issues, but have no paper-trail of violations to follow.
Another item on the agenda will have commissioners consider passing an amendment to code enforcement ordinances for the Sun ‘N Lake Special Improvement District. The District’s Board of Supervisors voted to have changes made, but must have the county finalize those changes, under Florida law.
Commissioners will also look at the health insurance premium structure for county employees, as well as the county’s annual contribution to the plan; a resolution regarding county-maintained right of ways; a property exchange agreement between the county and AdventHealth Lake Placid for the future fire and EMS station to go next to the hospital, and a request to spend $19,500 to apply for federal grants.