SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners will hold a workshop May 19, during their regular meeting, to discuss county recycling.
It has been on hold since March 25, when the County Commission directed County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr. to temporarily suspend recycling services. What is at stake is what kind of recycling service the county will have once it resumes.
As of now, it doesn’t look to resume anytime soon.
Howerton told the Highlands News-Sun on Thursday that the recycling materials plant for Waste Connections, the county’s contract garbage hauler, has not reopened or returned to full operations, in large part because of shutdowns under the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In March, he told commissioners that the hauler had difficulty trying to offload recyclable materials at out-of-county facilities, also due to coronavirus. Until that changes, Howerton said, there’s no place for the hauler to take recycled materials.
County residents have had the option, since late March, to use both the blue and green bins for household garbage and place them curbside on their scheduled collection day.
The hazardous waste recycling center located at Skipper Road has been closed during this time, as well, but the Highlands County landfill remained open to the public.
Back in January, at a public town hall meeting in Avon Park, public officials noted that a challenge for recycling is that the market has collapsed for recyclable materials. The largest market, China, had imposed strict standards in 2019 on what loads it would accept. India — the second-largest market, also with more than one billion people — also had begun turning away loads, said County Commissioner Don Elwell, who hosted the meeting.
While stateside companies might take materials, the hauler also has the responsibility of determining whether or not a load is “clean” enough to recycle, meaning free of liquids and residue.
With no market, there’s no profit motive, Elwell said, and the strict standards for loads bound to China or India means any slight contamination gets marked as “spoiled” and dumped in the landfill.
The county can’t renegotiate the contract, Elwell said, without risking higher rates and also can’t impose penalties without risking the company abandoning the contract completely.
All of these issues are expected to be discussed at the May 19 workshop, either during or after the regular meeting.
Meanwhile, if customers have a missed pickup, they can visit highlandsfl.gov and click on the Garbage Collection Complaint Form on the main page, or call 863-402-6505 (Highlands County) or 863-655-0005 (Waste Connections).