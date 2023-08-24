Highlands county officials will gather in September to discuss how to help the homeless.
Stakeholders in the issues that affect unhoused people and who also provide mental health services have been invited to discuss the problem at 1 p.m. Sept. 12, a Tuesday afternoon, at the Jack Stroup Civic Center at 255 W. Center Ave. in Sebring.
The workshop will be open to the public to attend and speak.
“Our goal is to better understand the initiatives and factors that impact the unhoused so we can create an informed and collaborative plan moving forward,” stated a flyer put out by Highlands County staff.
Some of the factors listed include being without permanent shelter or mental health services, but also the causes or effects of substance abuse, availability or lack of affordable housing, income constraints and veteran status.
The workshop has come out of discussions at the Board of County Commissioners meetings between county officials and community and agency representatives, as well as discussions within the community at large about how to help the situation.
During the county commissioners’ first meeting this month, Commissioner Don Elwell suggested that the county look at setting up a fund to help with the problem.
He had received a petition to spend 2.5% of the county budget to address homelessness and the mental health issues that precipitate it either gradually or suddenly.
Both social issues came up at his town hall meeting on July 11 at South Florida State College. Elwell argued that putting a dollar amount into the budget could give the county a start at addressing these issues.
Elwell suggested that the county could use $2.5 million of the unreserved fund balance, drawing it down to just over 3.5 months of operating funds — the minimum recommended by auditors — to both pay for extra programs as well as reduce the millage rate.
How best to help remains the question. Three recent incidents underscore some of the challenges.
• In February, people staying with a resident in Fairmount Mobile Estates had piled up scrap metal outside the home, and allegedly broke into vacant homes, leading to their arrests.
• Also in February, a couple evicted from a mobile home park, who’d bought an RV as a new home, lost it to a fire while staying with a homeowner, who then evicted them.
• In March, three people were evicted by a landowner from the camp they’d set up in woods between Sebring Parkway and State Road 17.
In April, stakeholders in the issue told the Highlands News-Sun that anyone who wants to help fight homelessness can start first by asking local agencies about the areas of greatest need.
Helping someone personally requires more involvement, said Jane Berylinger of Hands for Homeless. It means setting up a time frame for someone to change their situation, if they intend to, and then working patiently with them.
Breylinger said people have to be able to cover rent, food, clothing, utilities, transportation and communication to sustain a job — expenses that have increased tremendously in recent years and even in just the last few months.
It’s important to manage one’s attitudes and “judgey” views toward the unhoused, Breylinger said, especially for those who may not look, yet, like they have been without a home for very long.