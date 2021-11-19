SEBRING — County commissioners did not have any stomach for negotiating on a piece of property listed for $750,000, even if it was beside existing county land.
However, they did instruct county staff to keep an eye on it, and look at ways it might work for future use.
The vote was 4-1, with Commissioner Arlene Tuck dissenting on the basis that she didn’t want the county to bother with it at all.
If the county has $750,000 to spend, she said, she wanted to see it go to infrastructure, especially the plan to help the city of Sebring extend its sewer lines south to George Boulevard, which would facilitate expansion of the Emergency Operations Center.
Presented by County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., the Jernigan property is approximately 25.5 acres sitting north of Kenilworth Boulevard, partly in the county and partly in the city of Sebring. Howerton said the city portion is zoned commercial while the county portion is zoned agricultural.
It’s bordered by a mobile home park, single-family homes, industrial sites and both county and state-owned buildings, including the site that holds both the operations center for the Supervisor of Elections Office and the headquarters for Highlands County Fire Rescue.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac, who had only learned about the property a week before Tuesday’s meeting, said he was not opposed to planning for the future, but did not see the need for it right now, and wanted to learn more about it.
Commissioner Kevin Roberts said he understood the county would need to obtain a series of appraisals for the property, if they were interested in buying it, and he wanted to get input from other county department heads on what uses they could see for it.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg told commissioners that, the way land prices are going up, he wanted to explore what interest the Board of County Commissioners would have for it. If it was none, that was OK.
For now, at least four of the five commissioners want more information about it.