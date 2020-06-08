SEBRING — County commissioners have decided they don’t want to bring in an outside law firm to help with foreclosing on properties for code liens.
The idea came up at the mid-May meeting after a coastal-county legal firm offered to take on any outstanding cases for the county for an hourly rate and a percentage of any settlements.
The Board had voted unanimously on May 19 to take on the outside attorney on a contingency basis, but reversed that decision last Tuesday — unanimously — by voting to keep all foreclosure cases in-house.
It was originally a consent item on the May 19 agenda, meaning it would have been approved en masse with several other items. However, Commissioner Arlene Tuck asked to have it pulled and added to the action agenda for discussion.
It would have been an agreement between Highlands County and Weidner Law, a probate attorney in Tampa, to foreclose on appropriate open code enforcement liens.
Linda Conrad, zoning supervisor, had told commissioners that the fiscal impact would depend on the number of cases referred to Weidner Law, but recommended the proposal from the firm, because it would provide additional revenue that has previously gone uncollected.
At the May 19 meeting,Tuck had concerns that the county already has an attorney in-house and would then consider hiring another attorney for foreclosures while still seeking an assistant county attorney.
“Why do we need so many attorneys?” Tuck asked. “If we have an attorney, an assistant attorney and a paralegal, I don’t think we need to be hiring these other outside [attorneys].”
Tuck said the county’s in-house attorney and her staff, once an assistant is hired, should be able to handle the code lien caseload and the resale of those properties.
Commission Chair Ron Handley said in May he would only be willing to take on the firm if they would do the first case pro bono, so that he could see how effective the firm would be.
He didn’t like the proposed hourly rate and potential of a 30-40% fee on any collected liens.
“My take is, if they want that deal, then they need to prove to us that they can do that and they can do the first one gratis,” Handley said. “Then they can show us that they can make money at it and we can, too.”
Commissioner Greg Harris said the matter is time-consuming, but would prefer to give them two or three cases up front, to see if the attorney can handle them.
County Attorney Joy Carmichael suggested, at that meeting, that the Board consider such an offer only on a contingency basis: Letting the fee be a portion of the proceeds of the settlement and sale.
Tuck argued, instead, that the county should do all cases in-house, “and we can make all the money.”
Commissioners asked Carmichael to look into the matter, and she reported last Tuesday that, in the past, the county attorney had handled code enforcement foreclosure issues.
Commissioner Don Elwell said last week that the matter is a “capacity issue” for him.
“If the staff has the capacity to do it, all day long, I’d prefer you do it,” Elwell said.