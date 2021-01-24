SEBRING — Sherry Sutphen of Bell & Roper P.A. in Orlando has served the county as interim attorney for approximately five months. County Administrator Randy Vosburg wants to make her employment official.
He told the Board of County Commission on Tuesday that fees for her work have hit or neared financial thresholds above his authority. He would prefer to create a contract with Sutphen, which he thinks would keep fees well within budget.
Recommends the county work into a contract relationship, which two commissioners — Scott Kirouac and Arlene Tuck — said would be a good idea.
Tuck said Sutphen has been quick to return calls to her, and Kirouac said she has worked well remotely with the current in-house staff left over from the previous attorney.
Vosburg said he will bring a contract before the board in the near future.