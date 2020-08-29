SEBRING — After much searching, Highlands County Emergency Management has established a temporary pet shelter for the 2020 hurricane season.
“As with any other county shelter, the pet shelter should be used as a last resort,” said LaTosha Reiss, Highlands County emergency manager.
Space at the pet shelter is limited, and restrictions apply, Reiss said.
County officials have not yet given the location of the shelter. Because it is a temporary solution, that will be announced once the shelter opens, said Gloria Rybinski, Highlands County public information officer.
“The main point here is that we want people to preregister,” Rybinski said.
That way, Rybinski said, county officials can plan for how many owners with pets will come to the shelter. Proof of residency is required.
Preregistration will also prompt owners to make sure their pets are current with vaccinations and that they have a pet carrier to house their pets once at the shelter.
Dogs and cats must be microchipped, vaccinated against rabies and wearing a current license tag.
Pet owners must provide their animal’s food — enough for at least five days — water, medications, treats, bedding, toys and any other items they may need.
Owners who have preregistered with the Emergency Management Special Needs shelter may preregister their pets to stay at the pet shelter.
Rybinski said, if they are approved and there is space available, they will get directions on how to drop off and the pick the animal upon the opening of the shelter.
In every other case, a maximum of two pet owners may stay at the shelter. All other family members must stay at a nearby human shelter.
The pet shelter will house pets in a separate area from people and pet owners have a schedule to attend to their animal’s needs.
As with other county shelters, pet owners must bring their own food and water, sleeping bags, bedding, and personal toiletries — only the essentials, because the shelter has limited space. Items that are too large or not considered essential will not be allowed.
Prohibited items for any shelter include furniture, weapons, alcoholic beverages or illegal drugs.
The shelter will not stay open long after the store has passed. Once the weather and roads are clear, the shelter will close so that Animal Control personnel, who will staff the pet shelter, may return to care for animals at their facility.
All pets and people will have to leave the pet shelter. Anyone whose home is still unsafe may make arrangements with the Emergency Operations Center and Animal Control to house their animal while they go to an open human shelter and/or until they can find alternate shelter.
For the safety of county staff and other animals, Highlands County reserves the right to refuse aggressive animals. The shelter will not accept animals classified as dangerous, potentially dangerous or registered as guard dogs.
The shelter also won’t accept livestock, reptiles, birds or pocket pets.
To register, fill out a “Pet Shelter Registration Form,” available online at hcfl.info/petshelterform and email it to PetShelter@HighlandsFL.gov.
For details, call 863-385-1112.