SEBRING — County commissioners set several goals Tuesday for what they want to see done in the coming year or two.
Among those outlined to county staff were to bring in a major employer — 50 employees or more — in the next two years, creating a master plan for water and sewer utilities from State Road 70 to State Road 64 and creating a master drainage plan for highly-populated areas on the Highlands Ridge.
The Board of County Commissioners also wants to see fire service enhancements in the north part of the county, expand drug and mental health rehabilitation and, given projections of a good budget year, work toward reducing the millage rate from 8.55 to 8.0 in three years.
One other goal is to provide traffic relief to Hammock Road and Heron Street — currently being rebuilt from overuse — by extending the north-south County Road 635 northward from Hammock Road to Thunderbird Road where it joins with Cougar Road.
Thunderbird Road, like Hammock Road, runs east-west, but Cougar Road also runs north-south between Thunderbird and Schumacher roads, which would provide a western bypass and alternative to U.S. 27 around the West Sebring area from Schumacher Road, opposite Sebring Parkway, all the way south to State Road 66.
The idea, proposed Tuesday by Commissioner Kevin Roberts, is not a new idea. The idea dates back at least as far as March 2000 when discussions between Highlands Hammock State Park and the county about closing Hammock Road through the park led county planners, including then-County Administrator Carl Cool, to investigate options, one of which was the CR 635 extension.
The issue of east-west traffic through the state park was one of the driving forces behind the desire to close Vaughn Road, and the need to replace the bridge over Charlie Creek before doing so.
However, the proposal of extending CR 635 ran into problems two decades ago because it required right of way from either the state park or Golf Hammock, which sits on the eastern boundary of the park.
Residents whose backyards face scrub and piney flatwoods did not like the idea that they could have a busy road beyond their fences. Officials with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, which manages the park system, did not want to see any of the conserved land go to a roadway.
On Tuesday, when Roberts made his suggestion, County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., although seeing the merits from a transportation standpoint, had spoken with Cool about the history of this issue and said that this would not be an easy project.
“That’s going to be a big fight,” Howerton said. “It’s a great idea, but it will be a fight.”